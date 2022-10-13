Man’s Fiancé Upset He Called Police After She Failed To Come Home All Night After ‘Dropping Son’s Friend Off’

A man called the police after he became worried when his fiancé did not return home at the time she promised.

She became upset with him for “overreacting," and now the man is wondering if he made the wrong decision.

The man shared his story on the Reddit thread, “r/AmItheA-–hole” (AITA), seeking the opinion of other users regarding the situation.

Users had the choice to give him a “You’re the A-–hole” (YTA) rating if they believed that he was wrong or a “Not the A--hole” (NTA) rating if they thought he was not.

The man called the police after his fiancé was late coming home from dropping off a friend’s son back at his house.

The 35-year-old man began his post by sharing details of the previous night.

He claimed that his 38-year-old fiancé left in the evening to drop off a friend’s son back at home.

“She implied she'd be home before nine. She left at around 7:45,” the man wrote.

At 10:15PM, the man’s fiancé had not returned home.

“I texted and she apologized to me, saying that her friend's son was actually in the next town over (maybe 30 minutes away) and she was coming home now,” the man shared.

When 11:45PM rolled around, the man’s fiancé still wasn’t home. He decided to call and text her, but she failed to answer both.

“I was getting very upset,” the man wrote.

As the hours ticked by, the man underwent a series of emotions as his fiancé still had not returned.

“12:30AM rolled around and still no response and no answer to my phone calls. I was extremely angry,” he wrote. “1:30 rolled around and my anger had completely transformed into worry. Not answering my calls and texts not read.”

When 1:45AM came around, the man decided to call the police in case his fiancé was missing.

“I have always heard that the first 24 hours of someone being missing is the most important, so I didn't want to delay,” he wrote.

The man asked the police if there had been any traffic accidents involving her car.

They informed him that they would put the word out to officers in the area and have them drive by the route the man’s fiance was supposed to take home.

Additionally, the man called all of the hospitals in the area to see if his fiancé had been checked in and waited outside in front of the house for hours in case her car pulled up.

The man claimed he was “sick with worry.”

At seven in the morning, the man’s fiancé finally returned home.

“She apologized for being out and said she had no excuse,” the man wrote.

The man’s fiancé told him that she grew tired while driving home and pulled over to the side of the road so that she could doze off in her car.

When she woke up, she discover her "brand new phone" wasn’t working.

“She says she napped anyway because it was the responsible thing to do, and then came home at 7AM to bring the kids to school and get to work on time,” the man wrote.

The man called the police and told them that his fiancé had returned safely, and gave them the case number so they could stop the search.

The man and his fiancé went to work and went about their day.

While the man was working, he received a call from a policeman asking where his fiancé worked.

“I told him and asked why, and I was informed that it was their policy to check on the person's wellness after a missing person is found,” the man wrote.

Since she was relatively new to her job, he “asked them to not go by her work but to give her a call instead. He said he couldn't promise.”

During her shift, a policeman showed up and asked to speak with her and check on her well-being — his fiancé was extremely upset by this.

“She is now enraged at me for calling the police and 'sending a cop to her work' and making her look bad,” the man wrote. “She is saying I overreacted and that she wasn't missing and that I was punishing her for doing the responsible thing and not driving while drowsy.”

She added that she would never leave the house again except to go to work due to worry that the man would “call the cops on her again.”

The man asked other Redditors if he did overreact and if he should have waited before calling the police.

Many Redditors believed the man made the right decision.

“NTA. Pulling over and sleeping on the side of a road for a 30-minute drive is nuts. She is now turning this around to say she is the victim of your actions,” one user wrote.

“NTA. And if I were in your shoes, I'd be very worried,” another user commented.

Others believed that the man’s fiancé was lying about her whereabouts during the night, and suggested that she was having an affair.

The story didn't seem to add up in a lot of people's minds, and so they tried to warn him.

“She’s cheating…that story is completely fabricated and dumb btw. She stayed out all night with someone,” one user wrote.

“Dude. Her story is full of holes. You believe her? Did she maybe hook up with the friend's son or the son's dad?” another user commented.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.