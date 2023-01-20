Miley Cyrus Hints Liam Hemsworth Cheated With Jennifer Lawrence — Who Admitted To Kissing Him Off-Screen

Eagle-eyed fans have continued their dig for Easter eggs following the release of Miley Cyrus' new music video for her single 'Flowers.'

Most of the speculation surrounding Cyrus' new song has to do with her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, whom the singer was with on and off for almost a decade.

Past rumors included the house Cyrus filmed in during the video allegedly being the same house Hemsworth cheated with 14 women during their relationship.

Now, fans have possibly spotted another clue about Hemsworth and Cyrus' relationship, and it involves Jennifer Lawrence.

Did Liam Hemsworth cheat on Miley Cyrus with Jennifer Lawrence?

While nothing has been confirmed, the rumor has continued to circulate on social media.

It all started after several TikTok users pointed out the significance of the vintage gold YSL dress that Cyrus adorned in the 'Flowers' music video.

According to fans, they believe Cyrus gave a subtle nod to a similar gold Prabal Gurung dress Hemsworth's 'The Hunger Games' co-star Jennifer Lawrence wore to the film's premiere, possibly hinting at a romance that happened between the two.

It's especially scandalous since Cyrus and Hemsworth were still together during the premiere of 'The Hunger Games.' The two didn't split until September 2013.

Fans also noticed that not only did Cyrus wear a similar gold dress to Lawrence, but the 'Plastic Hearts' singer also donned the same hairstyle as the actress, simply adding more fuel to the fire.

Jennifer Lawrence previously admitted to kissing Liam Hemsworth off-screen.

Rumors that Lawrence and Hemsworth hooked up during the filming of 'The Hunger Games' date back to 2015.

During a December 2015 appearance on 'Watch Happens Live!' with Andy Cohen, Lawrence played a revealing game of "Plead the Fifth."

While playing the game, Cohen asked Lawrence if she had ever kissed Hemsworth "when the cameras weren't rolling."

“Liam and I grew up together,” Lawrence answered with a smile. “Liam’s real hot.”

The actress then asked Cohen, “What would you have done?” Cohen responded, “I would say yes,” prompting Lawrence to confess “yeah,” she did kiss Hemsworth off-screen.

“I mean, I pick Gale over Peeta any day,” Cohen joked. “I did, at one point,” replied Lawrence with a laugh.

At the time of the interview, Cyrus and Hemsworth were no longer together, though Lawrence didn't specify when the kiss actually happened.

Miley Cyrus' sister addressed the rumors about Hemsworth but didn't deny them.

Cyrus' older sister, Brandi, recently addressed the rumors about Miley's new song and music video having clues about her relationship with Hemsworth.

During an episode of Brandi Cyrus and Wells Adams' podcast, 'Your Favorite Thing,' Brandi spoke about the song and admitted that she wasn't sure if any of the rumors were false.

"It's funny because the song did come out on [Liam Hemsworth's] birthday, was that on purpose? I don't know, can't say," Brandi revealed.

She praised Cyrus' fans on social media and especially TikTok for "creating narrative after narrative," calling their theories "funny."

"It makes Miley seem like an absolute genius."

When asked if any of the theories were true, Brandi remained tight-lipped, replying, "I'm not here to say."

However, back in 2019, Cyrus addressed allegations that she cheated on her ex-husband by suggesting both parties had been faithful in a tweet that read, "I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating."

