Why Miley Cyrus Is Feuding With Dad Billy Ray As She Unfollows Him On Social Media

Miley Cyrus and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, are allegedly not on speaking terms anymore after the former 'Hannah Montana' star severed ties with him.

The dispute between Miley, 29, and Billy Ray, 61, comes amid his ongoing divorce from Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, 55, after it was announced back in April 2022 that Tish was seeking a divorce from Billy Ray for the third time during their 28 years of marriage.

Are Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus feuding?

According to The Sun, the relationship between the father-daughter duo has been strained since the news of Miley's parents' divorce was revealed. Now, the two have unfollowed each other on social media.

“Miley is all about peace but she didn’t agree with some things that her father has done. It has really escalated and they are not on good terms," a source told the publication.

“There were words exchanged over what ­happened towards the end of Billy and Tish’s marriage, and since then, but they clearly see things very differently. Neither of them is particularly eager to make amends right now without an apology."

“The rest of the family are hoping it will blow over soon and they will be able to make up, but Billy and Miley are both upset.”

Rumors of a rift between Billy Ray and the rest of his family first arose in December 2021, after the 'Achy Breaky Heart' singer was noticeably absent from his family's Christmas photo.

The image, which had been posted by Miley, featured her alongside mom, Tish, and her siblings, Trace, Brandi, Braison, and Noah. The family had posed in front of a decorated Christmas tree.

“Christmas with the Cyrus family. Guess who the only one not stoned is?” Miley captioned the photo. Fans immediately noticed that Billy Ray wasn't present for the family shot, with people wondering if he hadn't been invited.

However, others chalked it up to the fact that Tish had filed for divorce from Billy Ray a few months prior, citing "irreconcilable differences," adding that she and Billy Ray hadn't been living together for the past two years.

While speculation points to the divorce between her parents that fueled Miley to sever ties with her father, the duo's relationship had reportedly been strained since the two starred in 'Hannah Montana' together.

In a 2011 interview with GQ, Billy Ray blamed the Disney show on his fraught relationship with his family. "I'll tell you right now, the damn show destroyed my family."

“There's no doubt about it. Somewhere along the line, both mine and Miley's faith had been shaken," he claimed.

Billy Ray continued, saying the show did irreparable damage to his life at home. "I was going to work every single day knowing that my family had fallen apart, but yet I had to sit in front of that camera."

“I'd erase it all in a second if I could."

