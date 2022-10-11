Fans Think They Know What Kylie Jenner's Next Business Venture Is Based On Her Recent Hints

Kylie Jenner's fans have started speculating that the business mogul may be starting up a new company for hair care.

In a Reddit post, one user theorized that Jenner may have given a hint about her new business venture due to her latest Instagram story post.

Is Kylie Jenner launching hair care?

Jenner appears to have filed a trademark for "Kylie Hair," sparking speculation that the mogul is branching into hair products.

"Kylie is about to launch a hair product. Her latest story is the beginning of its promo," a fan theorized on Reddit.

Kylie Jenner recently revealed she has gone on a 'hair health journey.'

In the short clip, Jenner is seen showing off her hair to her followers, captioning the video: "over a year into the hair health journey and this is how we're doing."

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office database, Jenner's team filed a trademark for "Kylie Hair by Kylie Jenner."

The trademark was first filed in May 2019, which noted that the company would carry "hair shampoos, hair conditioners," along with hair mask, leave-in hair conditioner, dry shampoo, hair spray, hair oils, hair gels, hair mousse, hair styling preparations, and hair dye."

While Jenner hasn't officially announced plans to launch a hair care business, speculation that the makeup mogul might be starting a new business has been around since early 2020.

After Jenner first announced the launch of Kylie Skin, TMZ noted that the reality star had filed for the trademark for a new hair care company, which would include variations of products and tools, like dryers, brushes, and curling irons.

The trademark for 'Kylie Hair' was approved in 2020.

In February 2020, official documents showed that her trademark for "Kylie Hair" was approved on February 6.

Just a month prior, in January 2020, Jenner had also filed three new trademarks on the names "Kylie Con," "Kylie Kon," and "Kylie Museum."

While Jenner's fans are eagerly awaiting to see if the Kylie Cosmetics founder will soon announce a new hair care business venture, with past trademark filings done by Jenner, it didn't take long for her to announce to her followers a new company.

In October 2018, when Jenner filed trademark applications for Kylie Skin, the launch of the brand was then announced just seven months later.

While many fans were excited about the rumored upcoming launch of "Kylie Hair," others aren't as enthused.

"It’s not like they care about their fans and out of the kindness of their heart just show them what products they use and how to go on their own healthy hair journey," one user wrote on Reddit.

"She has to profit off of it and sell fake products that she probably would never use on her own hair."

A second user wrote, "Nix Kylie Swim, Baby, and Skin. Focus on your cosmetics and focus on making them GOOD. Maybe a little rebrand or something but stop creating new companies every time the one before it flops."

However, a third user theorized that Jenner may even collaborate with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian's new brand, Lemme.

"I saw this and I was like 'Nah, there is more to this.' Won’t be surprised if she somehow collabs with Kourt with a hair supplement through Lemme."

