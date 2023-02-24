Kylie Jenner Allegedly 'Saved' A Video Confirming A Plot To Set Up Hailey & Justin Bieber Behind Selena Gomez's Back

The alleged feud between Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and anyone else running in the women's circle may have just gotten more intense.

In the nearly five years since Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber parted ways for the final time, Selena, Justin and Hailey have been unable to escape rumors of a "love triangle."

Fans who are still longing for a Jelena redemption arch have now inserted Kylie Jenner into the equation, blaming the makeup mogul for playing a role in keeping the couple apart..

Kylie Jenner allegedly confirmed she plotted to get Hailey and Justin together while friends with Selena.

In a TikTok video, a user, Susana, shared that Kylie Jenner had saved one of her videos about Selena, Justin, and Hailey.

From a video Susana made in September 2022, she wrote in overlay text: "Hailey's friends taking Selena on a trip to Dubai for NYE so [Hailey] can spend time with [Justin Bieber]."

Apparently, that video must've shown up on Jenner's TikTok feed, and the makeup mogul allegedly decided to favorite the clip.

"I remember Kylie Jenner had saved [the video], and I told my best friend about it," Susana said in her video, showing a screenshot that the reality star had added the video to her favorites folder on the app.

"I don't know if anything is true or not, but I'm just going to put this out here for everyone to see."

While it's unclear if Jenner might've just saved the video by accident, or if that was her subtle way of confirming the rumor is true, Selena did in fact take a trip to Dubai with Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, who are friends of Hailey.

Selena Gomez was partying with Kendall and the Hadids while Hailey was with Justin.

According to E! News, in December 2014, Selena traveled to Dubai with Kendall and Gigi to ring in the New Year.

"Plane rides tho…#emirates," Selena wrote on Instagram as she, Kendall, Gigi, and their other friends arrived in Dubai. "Pashminas and candles under the stars," the singer also shared while hugging both Gigi and Kendall.

Hailey, who is close friends with both Kendall and Gigi, was noticeably absent from the trip, and instead, spent time with Justin Bieber as the two celebrated New Year's together.

Justin and Hailey reportedly spent the end of 2014 together while vacationing in Turks & Caicos, according to the 'Baby' singer's Instagram, where he posted numerous photos of him and Hailey together.

At the time, Justin told fans that he and Hailey were simply 'just friends.'

In November 2014, Justin and Selena had broken up for the second time. Shortly after their split, Hailey and Justin were first spotted together.

At the time, both Hailey and Justin attempted to put the romance rumors to rest, each of them revealing that they were only friends and weren't actually dating.

In an interview with E! News in December 2014, Hailey denied any speculation about her and Justin.

"I’ve known him since I was young, and we’ve been good friends over the years,” she shared. “We’ve stayed close and there’s nothing more than that.”

A few days after the interview, Justin posted a photo of him and Hailey in the backseat of a car, continuing to deny the rumors.

"People are crazy. I’m super single and this is my good friend, [you] would know otherwise,” he captioned the black-and-white photo.

It wouldn't be until December 2015, when Hailey and Justin would seemingly confirm their relationship after Justin posted a photo of him and Hailey kissing to his Instagram.

Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber were recently accused of bullying Selena.

Both Kylie and Hailey were accused of shading and making fun of Selena's eyebrow shape.

It started after Selena shared that she'd "accidentally laminated my eyebrows" in a TikTok video, showing followers her eyebrow hairs sticking up more than usual.

Soon after, Kylie posted a photo of herself with the words “this was an accident???” written over her own eyebrows, according to Cosmopolitan.

Kylie followed it up by posting a screenshot of her FaceTiming Hailey, both women holding their phone cameras up close to their own perfectly plucked eyebrows.

The reality star eventually shut down the rumors that she and Hailey were throwing shade at Selena, commenting on a TikTok video about the alleged snub.

"This is reaching,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote. “No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.”

The 'Rare' singer also chimed in, replying to Kylie: "Agreed. It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"

