Kourtney Kardashian Says She Lets Her Kids Skip School & 'Lay In Bed All Day' If They're Having A 'Bad Day'

An aspect of Kourtney Kardashian's parenting style has caused a bit of a stir among fans.

Kardashian, who shares three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, opened up about the way she cares for her children if they're not having a good day, and it involves letting them spend the day with her.

Kourtney Kardashian says she lets her kids skip school and 'lay in bed' with her if they're having a 'bad day.'

During the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion special, host Andy Cohen asked Kourtney if her sisters had picked up any of her parenting styles to use on their own children.

"Kourtney, you often say your main job and your main focus is parenting," Cohen told the Poosh founder. "Do you think your siblings learned how to parent from you?"

The reality star immediately negated the idea, explaining that she and Khloé have a hefty amount of differences when it comes to how they raise their children.

Kourtney explained that, for one, she will allow her children to stay home and skip out on school if they're having a rough day.

"My kids, if they're having a hard day, I'll let them not go to school and have a day with me," she explained, adding that she's a bit more "lenient" than her siblings.

Cohen then asked Kim and Khloé if Kourtney ever uses the excuse that her children are home with her as a way to get out of work.

"Her kids are number one for her, so if her kids are having a hard day, she'll just say 'I'm gonna spend the day with [my] kids,'" Khloé added.

She continued, pointing out that if Kourtney wants to stay home with her children, she doesn't necessarily see it as a "bad thing."

"But that's what kids are for, to use them as excuses," Khloé joked.

Kourtney immediately jumped in, clarifying, "to lay in bed with and watch movies with them if they're having a hard time."

Kardashian fans reacted to Kourtney's parenting style for her children.

The KUWTK reunion clip, which was shared on Reddit, elicited mixed reactions from viewers, though some were quick to praise Kourtney for putting her children's mental health first.

"I have days when I'm overwhelmed and stressed out. It's no different for kids," one user wrote.

"I want to teach my kids to take care of their mental health so they don't end up stressed out and burnt out the way I did."

Another user added, "I think any parent that chooses to be present and available for when their kids are struggling will never regret it."

However, other users argued against Kourtney's methods, pointing out that taking a day off from responsibilities might not be the best solution for children.

"People need to learn coping mechanisms, and part of that is going to school or going to work when we don’t want to," a third user remarked.

"It’s part of life. We are going to have good days, we are going to have bad days. But teach your kids the skills to deal with these days."

