Kim Kardashian Granted Restraining Order Against Man Who Threatened Her 'Telepathically'

Kim Kardashian has won her request for a restraining order against a stalker who has showed up at her home several times claiming to be armed—but it’s unlikely to do much about the conversations he claims to be having with her “telepathically.”

Kardashian completed court proceedings against the stalker, Andre Persaud, on Monday, and was granted a restraining order which forbids him from coming within 100 yards of her or contacting her in any way for the next five years.

Persaud is just the latest in a long list of stalkers that have hounded Kardashian over the years.

Kim Kardashian's stalker has allegedly been harassing her for months

Kardashian and Persaud have never met but in court filings, Kardashian said Persaud has "attempted to access my residence on three separate occasions in August 2022.”

Persaud allegedly also attempted to gain access to a hotel room in which she stayed during a recent trip to New York.

The restraining order granted Monday comes after Kardashian was previously granted a temporary order against Persaud last month.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the protection order stipulates that Persaud must refrain from both “direct or indirect” contact with Kardashian—presumably in response to Kardashian’s statements regarding Persaud’s deranged claims about the relationship he believes he and Kardashian share.

Kardashian told the court that Persaud believes “that I am communicating with him in some way,” and that he “claimed that I had been communicating with him telepathically.”

She added that Persaud “has also expressed increasing frustration that I have not responded to him," and that she is afraid he may escalate to physical violence given his gun ownership claims.

Accordingly, the protection order also forbids Persaud from owning, buying or possessing a firearm and requires that he surrender any firearms he currently has.

This isn’t Kim Kardashian’s first brush with stalkers or obsessed fans.

Persaud is just the latest in a long history of terrifying experiences with deranged fans and criminals that Kardashian has suffered in recent years—including at the hands of stalkers who violated previous restraining orders she had against them.

In 2021, a man named Nicholas Costanza was arrested after he was discovered by Kardashian’s security detail on the grounds of her Hidden Hills, California home.

Kardashian had a five-year restraining order against Costanza at the time following disturbing incidents in which he sent her a diamond ring and, most bizarrely, a dose of the Plan B “morning after” contraceptive.

In October, a man named Deandre Williams was arrested following a physical altercation with security after trying to access Kardashian’s home. Williams was well known by Kardashian’s security staff after he had tried to enter her home several times previously.

A protection order was granted to Kardashian earlier this year against another stalker who sent repeated death threats to her and then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kardashian was also the victim of a now-infamous and harrowing jewelry heist in 2016 while she was in Paris for fashion week, in which she was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint.

In a 2020 interview with David Letterman, Kardashian spoke about how traumatizing the event was, detailing that she begged for her life during the encounter, imploring the thieves to spare her for the sake of her children.

One of the ringleaders of the attack was released from prison earlier this year and told Vice News he has no remorse for the attack, claiming that Kardashian brought it on herself.

John Sundholm is a news and entertainment writer who covers pop culture, social justice and human interest topics.