Fans Accuse Kim Kardashian Of Making Tristan Thompson’s Cheating About Herself After Watching Her Reaction

On Thursday's season one finale episode of 'The Kardashians,' the entire family reacted to the news about Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal, but fans are honing in and criticizing Kim Kardashian's response.

In a Reddit post, a fan pointed out that after finding out about Thompson cheating on Khloe and fathering a baby with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols, Kim, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Corey Gamble all gathered for a family meeting.

Fans accused Kim Kardashian of making Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal about herself.

"Not Kim making the whole situation about her per usual. From the douchey law flex, to the brag about always taking the high road, to the concern about the f-king photoshoot, her selfishness and narcissism could not have been more pronounced. Gross," the user wrote.

In the clip, Kim transitions from using legal jargon to explain the lawsuit Nichols filed against Thompson, before saying, "And then I think, from the wise words of the great Michelle Obama, 'When they go low, you go high,' and that's what we always do'."

She then asks aloud if Khloe will be able to make it to their promo photoshoot for 'The Kardashians,' to which Kourtney chimes in that work is "a distraction" right now for their sister.

Under the Reddit post, fans reacted to Kim's response, with many of them bashing her for trying to make the moment about herself, while others defended her.

"Yeah, when she went to Khloe's house and she started talking about her and the [Kanye West] divorce I was like 'WTF Kim, seriously?'" one user wrote.

Another user added: "To be fair this may have not actually happened with her being upset with the Khloe and Tristan situation…probably something that’s happening in her personal life. Don’t forget they time jump in this show also scenes are rehearsed in talking points."

Khloe Kardashian's reaction to Tristan Thompson's cheating was finally revealed.

During the episode, fans also got to see Khloe's reaction to finding out about Thompson's paternity scandal after Kim uncovered his legal papers in the previous episode.

"I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world," Khloe said during a confessional. "A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you're not even gonna be a f---ing heads up before the rest of the world? It's just an additional slap in my face. It's humiliating, I'm embarrassed."

While having a conversation with Kim, Khloe expressed frustration at having been deceived by Thompson once more.

"I called him and was just like, what have you got to say? It was more yelling on my end, but him talking, trying to plead his case. There's not much to talk about in my opinion," Khloe said.

"I know it is sad... like, wow you really just f—ed up your life," Khloe continued, as Kim added, "If that were me and I was really trying to redeem myself and I was trying to be a better person, I would definitely just keep my d-k in my pants."

"You would think," Khloe responded. "You either wear a condom, get a vasectomy or you don't f-k random people that you meet in other states. It's not like rocket science."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.