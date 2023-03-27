​​Kim Kardashian Accused Of Awful Parenting For Filing Trademarks For Her 9-Year-Old Daughter North's First Two Businesses

In a move that has fans accusing Kim Kardashian of being a bad parent, Kardashian filed trademarks in her nine-year-old daughter North West’s name on March 10, 2023.

Kardashian, 42, seems set to prep North to inherit not only her wealth but her entrepreneurship, as well.

According to Forbes Magazine, Kardashian’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, making her the wealthiest member of her family. The vast majority of her wealth originates from holding stakes in her cosmetics and fragrance business, KKW Beauty, and in Skims, her shapewear business.

Kim Kardashian filed four trademarks for North West's name that suggest a new business venture is on the cards.

North will follow in her mother’s footsteps, as Kardashian’s four filed trademarks for her daughter include a skincare and cosmetics line.

The Sun reported that the first trademark Kardashian filed is for “non-medicated skin preparations, skin moisturizers, skin lotions, skin creams, skin cleansers." North's skincare line also includes "Skin serums, facial oils, body oils, bath and shower gels, bubble bath, body powders, cosmetics, fragrances, and hair care preparations.”

North is already well-known for her commitment to skincare, as she uses the TikTok account she and Kardashian share for frequent skincare and makeup tutorials. Even North's presence on TikTok has come with accusations of Kardashian's bad parenting, as many believe that 9 is too young to be on the platform.

But Kardashian’s plans for her young daughter’s business ventures don’t end there— she's moving beyond skincare into a more age-appropriate product, toys. The second trademark Kardashian filed is listed as including “toy figures, doll accessories, dolls, drawing toys, infant toys, mechanical action toys, play sets for action figures, soft sculpture toys, and bath toys.”

North's third trademark is for advertising services. Her fourth trademark is set to include “entertainment in the nature of providing information in means of a global computer network in the fields of entertainment and pop culture," the meaning of which seems open to interpretation.

Kardashian’s plans for North West’s business empires have many fans up in arms.

The very fact that Kardashian filed trademarks for North has fans calling her out for awful parenting, along with the accusation that she’s robbing her daughter of a ‘normal’ childhood.

Yet North's childhood is far from normal already. The Sierra Canyon student has a history of attending fashion week with her famous parents and was even tangentially embroiled in the Balenciaga scandal in November 2022.

According to trademark attorney Clarissa Harvey, the United States Patent and Trademark Office requires written consent if the trademark is made in the name of a living person. Additionally, a parent or guardian’s signature is required to trademark the name of a minor.

Kardashian’s trademarking of her children’s names isn’t particularly unique to North. In November 2022, Kardashian filed 12 trademarks for 3-year-old Psalm, which included skin care, nutritional supplements, diapers, baby food, strollers, jewelry, and watches.

Psalm’s trademarks also included "entertainment in the nature of providing information by means of a global computer network in the fields of entertainment and pop culture and entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a celebrity." Kardashian also acquired 9 distinct trademarks for children Saint, 7, and Chicago, 5, in July 2022.

Although Kardashian has trademarked all her children’s names, it’s the trademarks for daughter North that are inspiring the most ire from fans.

Fans are accusing Kardashian of attempting to remake North in her image. She's being called narcissistic and greedy for doing so.

The Sun reported one fan’s comments that North “should have the freedom to want to grow up to be an artist, a singer, an astronaut, a firewoman, an actress, anything.” Another fan stated, “I really hope by the time this happens, the public is widely aware of how exploitative and horrible the Kardashian-Jenners are, and ignores any future products."

It certainly seems as though Kardashian is prepping her oldest daughter to take over the mantle of the family empire. By using her name to promote their businesses, Kardashian is denying North an element of agency to decide what to do with her own life, on her own terms.

