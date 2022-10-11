Meet The Model Kanye West Is Reportedly Dating After The Two Were Spotted Getting Close

Kanye West has sparked dating rumors after being spotted out with a Brazillian model.

West, 45, was first spotted with Juliana Nalu, 24, on October 8 as the two were photographed stepping out of a luxury car before heading into a clothing warehouse.

Kanye West last night with model Juliana Nalu pic.twitter.com/MIBOJGROZ8 — Paradigm.news (@readparadigm) October 10, 2022

The rumored couple was even sporting matching-style baseball-style caps with the year "2024" printed on the brim, which might signal the rapper's plans to run for President again.

During his recent interview with Tucker Carlson, West had worn a "2023" printed hat.

West and Nalu were seen grabbing dinner in Santa Monica, California before heading to a movie theater.

Source from TSM: Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú https://t.co/oHPXt3de1z via @TheSource pic.twitter.com/8l1DcIU33R — Jason S (@theluckyman) October 11, 2022

Following the movie, the two left the theater arm-in-arm before getting into West's SUV.

Who is Juliana Nalu?

Nalu, 24, is a Brazilian fashion model who was born and raised in Complexo de Chapadao, which is north of Rio De Janeiro.

In an interview with Latina magazine, Nalu, who is signed to several modeling agencies, including ELITE Models LA, ELITE Models NYC, and Mix Models Agency, revealed that she knew she wanted to be a model at the age of six.

Juliana Nalu traveled all across Brazil for modeling gigs.

By the time Nalu was 13, she had modeling gigs all over the country, often traveling to them with her mother.

“My mom was helping me follow my dreams, traveling to agencies with me, and making brand connections. I lived in the favelas with my family until I was 18,” she told the publication.

“It was hard to deal with the violence, and I didn’t have access to many privileges in Brazil, compared to others. However, my mom had so much love for [me and my siblings] and gave us everything we needed to be a good person.”

When Nalu was 19 years old, she decided to move from Brazil to Los Angeles to pursue modeling full-time and shared that she enjoyed living in the city because of its "similarities" to Rio de Janeiro.

On Nalu's Instagram, which boasts over 500,000 followers, she recently modeled for West's brand, Yeezy, posting a photo in the rapper's new sunglasses "YZY SHDZ."

It's unclear when and where Kanye West and Juliana Nalu met.

The two were previously in Paris during fashion week, but there's no known connection between them that could link that as their first meeting.

The young model has also teased her relationship with the "Flashing Lights" rapper, retweeting a photo of them during their previous outing and adding a black heart emoji.

Before West was linked to Nalu is was reported that he was dating Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel.

Swanepoel had recently become the face of Yeezy GAP sunglasses and she was spotted partying with West during New York Fashion Week in September 2022.

