Khloé Kardashian Reveals Why She's 'Contemplating' A Boob Job Amid More Plastic Surgery Rumors

During this week’s episode of “The Kardashians” titled “One Night In Miami,” Khloé Kardashian elaborated on hints that she made last week about wanting to get work done on her chest.

Considering all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters put a lot of effort and care into their appearances, it would only seem natural for her to want that — but the reason goes much deeper.

Khloé Kardashian says that she wants to get a boob job ‘to have cleavage’ like her sisters.

The 38-year-old mother of two revealed on the show that she feels outshined by her sisters and wants to have a fuller chest in order to fit in with them better.

In a conversation with her mother, Kris Jenner, who had just finished receiving hip replacement surgery, she reveals she’s “really contemplating” it.

“It's just something I think about all the time,” she says.

Jenner, having just mentioned that she got her boobs done last week, lit up, saying “Oh let's do it together!”

Kardashian rolls her eyes and adds in her confessional that at the moment, she’s wearing a “latex top with like a bra top so they look great right now and I just wished they looked great all the time.”

“I just want fuller like… when you see me in a bikini I don't have cleavage like my sisters have this… uh ample cleavage and it's like… I don't know,” she says. “You just gotta see em without this top on. That's for another show.”

Producers laughed at her joke, but to Kardashian, this was something serious that she wanted to do.

Fans have speculated that the star may have already gotten the surgery.

“I'm not saying I want big old jugs, I just want a handful or a mouthful,” she clarified during the credits of the episode. “Just a little fuller – it's not a porno over here.”

Khloé Kardashian also joked that Kim Kardashian had different parents than her.

Later on in the episode, the show cuts to the sisters in Miami where Khloé gets some rest and relaxation while Kim has to deal with her SKIMS business.

During a dinner with a bunch of members of her SKIMS team, Kim gives a toast before the festivities begin, leaving Khloé to marvel at her sister.

“This humidity – I don't know how you're so perfect, it's wild, you're such a beautiful girl that you honestly… I don't know who your parents are but they're not my parents,” she says.

This goes to show just how much Khloé looks up to her sister and how much of a role model she’s become to her, likely also leading to her insecurities in her figure as a member of the Kardashian family.

Khloé Kardashian has always had issues with her body image.

Khloé has struggled with her body image in the past, largely due to the fact that the spotlight her family brings has attracted mean-spirited comments that insult her weight and figure.

Over the last few years, fans have been shocked to see just how much her body has transformed — but now they worry that she’s lost too much weight in too short of a time period.

Not only that, but Khloé’s projection of her insecurities onto others has caused problems in the past — body-shaming those around her and making vain attempts to remain body-positive.

It’s unknown if Khloé will really go through with the claims that she’s making about wanting a boob job, but it wouldn’t be the first time the celebrity influencer has gone under the knife.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.