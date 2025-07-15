The Understandable Reason Kendall & Kylie Jenner Went To Jeff Bezos’ Wedding But Not Their Own Brother’s

At the end of June, Jeff Bezos married Lauren Sánchez in a multi-million-dollar affair in Venice, Italy. The guest list admittedly looked more like an awards show roster than your typical list of wedding invitees. It’s unclear how close the couple really were with their wedding guests, but that didn’t stop them from attending the lavish celebration.

Naturally, the guest list included the Kardashian and Jenner families, with sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner in attendance. The question of just how close the sisters are with Bezos and Sánchez didn’t seem like that big of a deal, and more like typical celebrity behavior. But, over the weekend, their half-brother Brody Jenner tied the knot, and they weren’t present, which raised some eyebrows.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner didn’t attend their brother’s wedding, but they had a good reason.

TMZ reported that Brody Jenner married his fiancée Tia Blanco in an “intimate Malibu ceremony” over the weekend. While his brothers, Brandon and Burt Jenner, were there to celebrate with the happy couple, Kendall and Kylie were noticeably absent. This caused some fans to wonder if everything was good between the siblings, and even if they were possibly estranged.

Not so, said TMZ. Kendall and Kylie were both invited to Brody’s wedding, according to sources, and the siblings “have nothing but love for each other.” Instead, not attending the wedding was a conscious decision on their part to keep the focus on the bride and groom.

While Jenner has garnered some fame for appearances in reality shows like “The Hills,” “The Princes of Malibu,” and, of course, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” he is noticeably less famous than his half-sisters who have turned the spotlight they received on their family’s reality shows into huge mogul-like careers filled with modeling, makeup lines and influencer statuses. Kendall and Kylie would have undoubtedly outshone their half-brother and his bride on their special day, and they wanted to avoid that.

The wedding, which took place on the evening of Saturday, July 12, was a small affair, with TMZ reporting there were between 60 and 70 guests. With such a small number of guests, the fifth most-followed person on Instagram, according to Forbes (Kylie), and her supermodel sister surely would have caused quite a stir.

Kendall and Kylie skipping their own brother’s wedding may cause some to wonder why they were able to make it to Bezos’ nuptials, but really, it makes sense.

The sisters didn’t want to steal the spotlight on their brother’s big day, which is admirable, really. Meanwhile, one could argue they weren’t even the most famous people in attendance at Bezos and Sánchez’s wedding. After all, we’re talking about a guest list that included Oprah Winfrey and Leonardo DiCaprio.

They certainly weren’t stealing the spotlight there. Instead, they were adding to the grandeur Bezos and Sánchez wanted for their big day. Their vision was to have as many celebrities in attendance as possible, and the Jenner sisters were happy to oblige. But, when it came to their own brother’s wedding, they knew he wanted an intimate celebration, and their presence and star power would have detracted from that.

Brody has previously opened up about his relationship with Kendall and Kylie.

In an interview on Nick Viall’s podcast “The Viall Files,” Brody shared some insight into how close he is with Kendall, Kylie, and the Kardashians. According to Page Six, he said they weren’t extremely close because they essentially grew up in different households.

However, he also said, “We are close, but we’re not, like, calling each other every day … but if Kylie or Kendall were to call me right now, I would walk out of this room and pick up the phone. I would be there for them.”

Although they may not be the closest of siblings, it’s clear that there’s a lot of love between the Jenner siblings. Kendall and Kylie’s recent show of respect for Brody is just one example of this.

