Kanye West Needs To Show Pete Davidson The Kindness He Demands From Us

Both Kanye West and Pete Davidson have a lot more in common than people would think — aside from both of them being involved with Kim Kardashian.

However, it doesn’t seem like West notices that and is simply blinded by the fact that Davidson is dating his ex-wife as he continues to harass and bully him on Instagram.

Kanye West and Pete Davidson have mental health struggles in common, yet West refuses to show the comic any kindness.

The two men will likely never be friends, let alone civil, especially after Davidson's messages to West the other day.

But surely even a man as self-obsessed as West can muster up some sympathy for the comic, especially considering he insists we do so for him.

Kanye West had some words for Pete Davidson this morning pic.twitter.com/aoQ33y10NX — RapTV (@raptvcom) March 16, 2022

Because of their mental health struggles, the loss of their parents, the social media scrutiny they both face — they’ve both been put through the runaround.

The difference is, West is only seeing things from his perspective, likely because he’s jealous of Davidson’s relationship with his ex-wife, and so he believes that while he’s entitled to the niceties of the internet, Davidson is not.

Kanye West has always demanded his followers stick with him through hard times but wants the opposite for Davidson.

The rapper has suggested society is "crazy-phobic" and has repeatedly shut down followers who trivialize his mental health.

Yet, in his latest rant, he mocked Davidson's rehab stints and made fun of his past mental breakdowns.

“Mr. I can help you with meds had a mental breakdown after we ran him off the internet,” West wrote.

“Apologize to your family for being in your family.”

This follows months of repeated attacks against the comic who has openly discussed struggling with suicidal ideation when he was targeted with hate on social media in the past.

Kanye West has wished violence against Pete Davidson.

He encouraged his fans to chant at the comic if they saw him in public and created a music video depicting his death.

West’s actions have put Davidson and Kardashian in a very precarious situation that could have escalated something much more violent.

If West truly cared about the wellbeing of his ex and his children like he claims to do, he would be putting someone in their lives in danger.

Kanye West could likely learn something from Pete Davidson.

Davidson was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder in 2017 after years of battling with depression and anxiety, while West was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder — two disorders that have very similar symptoms.

While Davidson is no stranger to public outbursts, even in his darkest moments he has never wished violence on another person.

Davidson has been pretty open about his mental health struggles and about his trips to rehabilitation centers. While West might be trying to weaponize this against him, seeking help for mental health issues is nothing to be ashamed of.

In fact, it is far more admirable than anything West has done recently.

West has often traced his mental health issues back to losing his mother, Donda West in 2008. Davidson, much like West, has lost a parent of his own.

Scott Davidson, Pete’s father, was a New York City firefighter who died during the 9/11 attacks.

If West truly wants people to be understanding of his situation, he ought to be leading by example.

He shouldn’t be making fun of Pete’s mental illness or talk bad about his family when he expects different treatment from everyone else.

Not being a jerk is free.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.