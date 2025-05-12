Justin Bieber's Mother's Day Post Has Fans Worried About His Marriage

Mother's Day should always be a special moment for moms, but it's even more important when it's a mom's first Mother's Day ever. Hailey Bieber is among those moms being feted for the first time in 2025, but some are speculating that it may have been a less than heartwarming day for her following since-deleted posts from husband Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber's Mother's Day posts have fans worried about his marriage.

Justin and Hailey Bieber, who married in 2019 after just months together, welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues, in August 2024. And from the looks of the couple's most recent Instagram posts, her first Mother's Day on May 11 was exactly the kind of affair a new mom should be celebrated with, including an al fresco dinner with a hired mariachi band that left Hailey giggling with delight.

Advertisement

That post was preceded by another calling Hailey the "best mommy day gurlie," and one from Hailey herself in which she gushed about her first year of motherhood, writing, "I love being your mommy Jack Blues."

Advertisement

But those effusive posts came after a handful of others that left fans wondering if the constant divorce rumors about the pair might be a sign of real trouble brewing, especially given other recent posts from Justin that suggest he may be struggling.

Justin Bieber posted and then deleted comments complaining about Mother's Day.

The speculation seems to have begun after Bieber posted a rather cryptic Mother's Day message on his Instagram Story, reading simply, "Good luck today for anyone navigating Mother's Day."

Reddit | Canva Pro

Advertisement

That, of course, can be interpreted as a word of encouragement for anyone dealing with the death or estrangement of a mother, for example, and Bieber has spoken openly about having had periods of difficulty with his own mother, Pattie Mallette.

But of course, it could also be construed as a father complaining about having to celebrate his wife, and the posts that came afterward aroused suspicion in that direction. In a status note on Instagram, Bieber later wrote, "love you moms but Mother's Day sucks [expletive]," which he quickly deleted.

It was later replaced with a screenshot of another status note featuring the song "RESENTMENT" by PartyNextDoor, the lyrics of which center on a stormy relationship, along with a message reading "I wanna go above and beyond for u gurl I swear." Bieber tagged his wife in the post along with crying and shrugging emojis.

Reddit | Canva Pro

Advertisement

This was followed by yet another Story in which Bieber asked Hailey to "come meet me in the theatre room, I want to show u somethin," which, for some fans, raised the question of why he didn't just go talk to his wife in person.

The posts come after a handful of worrying social media posts from Justin Bieber.

Of course, all of this could mean nothing. It could just be two people toying with each other on social media and a bit of mostly innocent complaining on what is often a difficult day for people with strained histories with their moms, like Justin Bieber.

For many, though, it looked a lot like the kind of oscillation between aggression and begging forgiveness that is often part of toxic relationships, especially given Bieber's history of behaving like what one Redditor called "a man who openly doesn’t support you."

Advertisement

But even more worrying is Bieber's social media presence in general lately, in which the singer has acted out on Instagram Live, especially a disturbing video in which he teased new music while appearing to be heavily intoxicated. Bieber's upbringing as a child star and time as a protégé of P. Diddy have become sources of extensive speculation recently about the trauma the singer may be contending with.

That, combined with the dynamics on display in his Mother's Day Instagram posts, feels eerily familiar to fans who've experienced toxic relationships. "I see so much of [my ex] in Justin's behavior," one wrote. "The public humiliation and disrespect, the contempt for women, the selfish petulance, the gaslighting."

Nobody knows what any couple is truly dealing with, but it's hard to ignore the behavior and subtext that seem to be on display between the couple. Hopefully, the couple's later, glowing posts for Mother's Day are the real truth, and they both get whatever help they need if there is indeed trouble between them.

Advertisement

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.