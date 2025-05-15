The Internet Is Applauding Cassie’s Husband’s Strength During The Diddy Trial — But She’s The Survivor

For days now, the world has watched as one of the biggest names in music, Sean "Diddy" Combs, has been on trial for charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, per NPR. The star witness throughout the trial has been Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, whom the mogul dated for over a decade.

Ventura has remained strong and stoic while detailing the abuse she suffered at the hands of Combs. Many have taken to social media to express their support for the former singer, who is testifying while pregnant, but one X user said something that rubbed fans the wrong way.

Advertisement

A social media user set off a firestorm after suggesting the strongest person in the courtroom was Ventura’s husband.

A year after Ventura split from Combs in 2018, she married Alex Fine, with whom she has two daughters, and is expecting a son, according to People Magazine. Her relationship with Fine seems to be a stable source of happiness in her life, and he has been seen in the courtroom supporting her while she testifies against her ex.

One X user decided this must be incredibly hard for Fine. The user, who goes by the name Boston George’s Ghost, made a post saying, “The hardest part about that Diddy case is that Cassie’s husband is sitting there listening to all that [and] living [through] her reliving the story. Boy, I can only imagine the type of stress in their household.”

Advertisement

The hardest part about that Diddy case is that Cassie husband is sitting there listening to all that living thru her reliving the story boy I can only imagine the type of stress in their household. — Boston George’s Ghost (@GhostFreeOr1056) May 13, 2025

Another user shared similar sentiments and said, “All I’ma say is … Cassie’s husband is a strong fellow.”

Others on X were quick to point out how absurd it was to say that the person suffering in this situation was Fine when Ventura had to relive some of the worst moments of her life. “Not the abuse … but the hardest part is Cassie’s husband,” one person said incredulously.

Another added, “People applauding Cassie’s husband and saying he [is] so strong is exactly what’s wrong with men now. A woman was abused, degraded and more. But all y’all can think about is how strong her husband is to have listened to her trauma and still accept her.”

Advertisement

The kind of stigma Cassie is facing is why many victims never come forward at all.

While Ventura is having to go through moments in time she surely tried to block out of her mind, in the name of justice, her husband is in a difficult situation. To say otherwise would be false. As someone who loves Ventura, Fine is facing an indescribable amount of pain watching her go through something so gut-wrenching.

All ima say is…Cassie husband is a strong fellow. Cause my lord. — Penny Easyway (@nofadenoshade) May 13, 2025

However, Fine is not the survivor here, nor is he where people’s focus should be. Instead, that should be on Ventura, who is bravely sharing her story in the hopes that justice will be served. She is a survivor, and she has made the impossible decision to share her truth with the world.

Advertisement

According to Connections for Abused Women and Their Children, “Like most forms of stigma, the stigma attached to domestic violence is rooted in ignorance.”

Discussing the falsehoods people often believe about domestic violence, they continued, “These myths aren’t just untrue — they are actively harmful in that they often stop survivors from reporting their abuse, prevent them from being able to heal, and result in discriminatory attitudes and treatment from other people. Thus, a key part of dismantling the stigma around domestic violence is education to correct and eliminate these myths.”

It seems we still have a long way to go before this stigma is broken.

One X user shared a lovely letter that Fine penned and posted on his Instagram account that was dedicated to all women who experienced violence at the hands of men. Other users left absolutely vile replies on the post, referencing details from the trial.

Advertisement

This is a REAL MAN!!



Cassie’s husband Alex Fine shared a letter he wrote about men who display violence against women… pic.twitter.com/1Hdm1hq882 — Cassy Coelho R.🪬 (@Xrettiwt2) May 13, 2025

When will our society be able to show women the respect and deference they deserve? That day is clearly not today. But, with strong women like Ventura standing up for what is right and telling their stories, hopefully, we are moving a bit closer.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, harassment or violence, you are not alone. Call the National Sexual Assault Hotline 24/7 at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or chat online at RAINN.

Advertisement

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.