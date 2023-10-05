JetBlue's New Seating Policy For Kids Has Child-Free Travelers Outraged

After months of planning a perfect solo vacation to the sought-after destination of the summer, you’re finally seated in the window seat of your dreams. Like many others on the flight, you’re a planner — with a cold Diet Coke in hand and a curated playlist blasting from your noise-canceling headphones, you almost don’t notice the flight attendant getting your attention. Suddenly, your playlist and daydreams of a beach day are interrupted by a family of three — two of which are already seated next to you.

JetBlue’s new 'Family Seating Guarantee' allows the flight attendant to move you from your window seat to a middle seat uncomfortably close to the bathroom at the back of the plane — all to ensure the traveling families are seated near each other.

It’s imagined scenarios like this that have child-free passengers across the country outraged over Jet Blue’s new priorities.

JetBlue's new seating policy prioritizes families with children.

In a September 2023 press release, JetBlue announced the Family Seating Guarantee: a free incentive ensuring children aged 13 and younger are seated with an adult from their traveling party.

At first glance, the new policy is a win for families flying with the airline — even with last-minute bookings, families take priority in seating assignments over individual passengers with pre-booked seats.

Not long after the release hit media outlets, child-free travelers were quick to take to social media to express their distaste for the new policy.

One critic took to Reddit's r/childFree page to voice their opinions — the forum provides a space for childless individuals to discuss all the struggles, awkward encounters, and pure pleasure from their single lives. “The policy also applies to last-minute bookings,” the user writes about JetBlue’s Family Seating Guarantee, “they want you to pay to pick your seat, but they’ll still screw you over for families that don’t plan ahead.”

All JetBlue passengers are still able to choose assigned seats prior to the flight.

“We know traveling with young children can add challenges, and we want to do everything we can to put parents and families at ease by providing a smooth trip each time they choose JetBlue,” said Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s President. “This enhanced family seating policy reflects our commitment to continue to meet the needs of our customers and provide exceptional service,” she continued.

What this means for all passengers, regardless of whether or not they’re traveling with little Johnny, is that pre-reserving an assigned seat is still an available option.

Like many other airlines, JetBlue allows customers to choose the most convenient and comfortable seating arrangements for them prior to boarding the plane. Whether that’s a spacious exit row, an aisle seat with a view, or (for the seriously deranged) an uncomfortably narrow middle seat, passengers are free to reserve that seat.

It’s how the policy is enforced once passengers board the plane and find their seats that has many travelers outraged.

Child-free JetBlue travelers are forced to leave assigned seats to accommodate families.

Previously comfortable with their pre-booked reservations, individual JetBlue passengers now face a new level of traveling anxiety — worrying that their seat will be taken by little Johnny.

Regardless of seating assignments and without an additional fee, families are guaranteed the opportunity to be seated together, according to JetBlue’s recent press release.

“This is nuts,” one Reddit user complains, “They can take any seat — even when the person that booked it might have booked their seat for access/disability/additional needs reasons?!”

“JetBlue will always make best attempts to try to seat minor children adjacent to an accompanying adult,” the press release reads. Many are quick to read between the lines, acknowledging that ‘‘best attempts" for families may be at the expense of single travelers.

“The policy also applies to last-minute bookings made 24 hours prior,” Reddit poster @Chiquitarita298 writes, “though it may require a crew member to change up the seating MANUALLY.”

One Reddit user reflects on the new policy — “I heard a saying once, 'your lack of planning does not constitute an emergency on my part.' It doesn't apply to parents flying JetBlue, apparently.”

Amidst backlash, JetBlue advises families to plan ahead when choosing seats.

While JetBlue attempts to mitigate their positively framed new seating policy, child-free passengers take to the internet to brainstorm their own safeguards.

“This is why I ALWAYS choose an exit row,” one user writes, “No kids allowed there.”

Others disavow the airline entirely — one Reddit poster writes, “Easy choice for me – I’ll just never fly JetBlue.”

While JetBlue continues to take the brunt of the backlash, they’re not the first airline to adopt this ‘family-friendly’ seating approach. American Airlines, Frontier Airlines, and Alaska Airlines are a few that have implemented similar initiatives.

While many take to bashing the new policy completely, others adopt a more universal sentiment that both approves and critiques JetBlue’s new seating decision.

“I absolutely agree that a child should not be seated without their parent,” a Jet Blue passenger admits, ”However, it should not affect other passenger’s reservations that were paid and planned for in advance.”

On a positive note, child-free passengers no longer have to worry about the baby crying next to them — only the baby taking their window seat.

