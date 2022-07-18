Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Prenup Included One Odd Rule For Their Relationship

After announcing their engagement in April 2022, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finally tied the knot, though this wasn't their first time preparing for an upcoming wedding.

Back in 2002, after Affleck proposed to the "Jenny from the Block" singer, there was allegedly a strange requirement in their prenuptial agreements.

Despite their relationship fizzling out in the early 2000s, with the couple calling off their engagement in 2003 just weeks before they were to be wed, it seems no one has forgotten the bizarre rule Lopez reportedly wanted Affleck to follow.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's prenup allegedly contained strict rules for their marriage.

According to Marca, back when the couple first got engaged, Lopez reportedly asked Affleck to have a minimum of four sexual relations a week included in the clause of their prenuptial agreement. Further reports claimed that the "four sexual relations a week" clause was included in their updated prenup for their recent marriage.

According to the Daily Mail, Affleck and Lopez's 2003 prenup also included a "no cheating" clause, which was put into effect after the actor allegedly spent the night with strippers.

A source told the publication, "The prenuptial agreement is to protect both their assets and says that if they do split they keep their own money, except if Ben cheats. What she does want is for Ben to give her some guarantee that he will never cheat again."

"By doing it this way she can save face by taking matters into her own hands and laying down the law," they added.

In a 2003 interview with Vanity Fair, via People, Affleck denied the rumors that a prenuptial agreement exists offering him $5 million and containing a clause about having to make love four times a week.

"You can't legislate behavior. You've got to believe in the person and believe you can meet the challenges you face," Affleck clarified. "Neither of us are stupid or naïve. It would be nice if you could have 'The Rules,' but you just can't write it down."

As for their prenuptial agreement this time around, the couple were allegedly at odds over what to include, especially considering there was more money on the table between the two of them this time around.

Jlo and Ben Affleck's most recent prenup had some new considerations.

A source, according to Suggest, said that old issues are starting to resurface again as the two hammer out details of what clauses to include.

“Everything is getting looked over with a fine-tooth comb," the source noted. “And there have been arguments.”

Given that there are now children that the couple have to consider, this prenup was seemingly more delicate.

The source added that the person most concerned about the prenup is Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, who is worried about their children's financial future.

“She doesn’t want him making a bad deal just because he’s a fool in love right now," the source said. Lopez also wants to protect her own assets in case the couple's marriage doesn't work out.

“The objective is to iron out a prenup without anyone’s feelings being hurt,” they continued. “If they can’t do that, they may not make it to the altar again.”

