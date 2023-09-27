Why Fans Are Convinced Travis Kelce Is Taylor Swift's Soulmate

Taylor Swift has once again caused an avalanche of buzz on social media after rumors about her current dating life began to swirl.

Fans speculated that the pop star is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, and their suspicions were confirmed after Swift was spotted at Arrowland Stadium to watch Kelce and the Chiefs claim victory against the Chicago Bears on September 24, 2023.

Swift cheered wildly alongside Kelce’s mother as the football player entered the field.

Although Swift has been in her fair share of romantic relationships over the years, fans are convinced that she and Kelce may be endgame and that she may have known it all along.

Many fans were quick to notice all of the subtle hints Swift dropped before she and Kelce were linked together, and you need to calm down before we go through them all.

Here are 4 reasons fans believe that Travis Kelce is Taylor Swift’s soulmate.

1. Kelce is Swift’s 13th relationship.

If you’re a Swiftie, you know all too well that the number 13 is an important one to Swift, and she considers it to be her “lucky” number.

Swift was born on December 13, she turned 13 years old on Friday the 13th, and her first album went gold in 13 weeks. She's also often spotted with a decorative number 13 written on her hand during live shows.

When we look back on Swift’s relationship timeline, we’ll discover that she dated 12 men before Kelce came into the picture, making him lucky number 13 (and perhaps her true love)!

2. Swift and Kelce were both born in 1989.

The year 1989 holds a lot of significance to Swift. It's the year she was born, and she even has an entire album titled “1989” (which has, you guessed it, 13 tracks).

It's also the year that Kelce was born, just two months before Swift, and some fans believe that it was fate.

Not only Swift and Kelce they share the same birth year, but according to astrology, their zodiac signs (Swift being a Sagittarius and Kelce being a Libra) pair extremely well together. Libra and Sagittarius have a 90% compatibility rate, are a good match when it comes to sexuality, and make excellent friends, per sodiacsign.com.

Additionally, Kelce also has the same birthday as Marjorie, Swift’s maternal grandmother whom she paid tribute to in her song “Marjorie” on the “Evermore” album.

3. Swift’s song ‘...Ready For It?’ makes a reference to Kelce’s Instagram handle.

Swift’s hit song from 2017 alludes to a romantic crush and opens up with the lyrics, “Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him.”

If we take a look at Kelce’s Instagram account, we’ll notice that his username is “@killatrav.”

“Killer” and “Killa” are eerily similar, and fans are convinced that Swift unintentionally manifested her relationship with Kelce through her lyric choice.

4. Kelce’s jersey number is featured in Swift’s track ‘Mary’s Song.’

Fans believe that Swift may have suspected from the beginning of her musical career that she would end up with Kelce after they did some digging into some of her earliest songs.

“Mary’s Song,” which was released back in 2006, is about a couple who lived next door to Swift while she was growing up. They had been married for decades, and Swift was inspired by their everlasting love, eventually writing a song that portrayed their uplifting story.

In the song, she incorporates the lyrics, “I'll be eighty-seven, you'll be eighty-nine, I'll still look at you like the stars that shine.”

Although the lyrics are about Swift’s neighbors, fans could not help but point out that Kelce’s jersey number is 87, which is another sign that the two are destined for each other.

Love is a complex and unpredictable phenomenon, and can happen with someone we never would have imagined. It often occurs when we are not even actively seeking or manifesting it.

Someone who is as busy as Swift may not even believe that they have time for love.

Even if she did not intend on falling for Kelce and believed she’d “do things greater than dating the boy on the football team,” she just may fulfill her fan’s intuitions.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.