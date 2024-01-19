Inside Vivek Ramaswamy's Relationship With His Wife, Dr. Apoorva Ramaswamy

In February 2023, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announced his bid for the 2024 United States presidential candidacy, which he eventually suspended in January 2024 after finishing fourth in Iowa's leadoff caucuses, instead endorsing former President Donald Trump.

However, supporting his career and campaign throughout the entire endeavor was Vivek Ramaswamy's wife, Dr. Apoorva Tewari, who even appeared alongside him at his Iowa Caucus night watch party on Monday.

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy's wife, Dr. Apoorva Ramaswamy?

Vivek has been married to Apoorva since 2015 and they share two sons, Karthik and Arjun. She received both her Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Medicine at Yale University, according to her LinkedIn profile. She eventually became a resident physician at New York Presbyterian Hospital — Columbia and Cornell.

Dr. Apoorva Ramaswamy is a surgeon, medical researcher and professor.

As of August 2021, Apoorva works as an Assistant Professor at Ohio State University and is a laryngologist who specializes in swallowing disorders ranging from "head and neck cancer to reflux to neurodegenerative disorders."

"I am passionate about helping my patients with these problems using both surgical and medical methods in order to optimize their quality of life," Apoorva wrote in her profile on Ohio State's website. "I am also grateful to have the opportunity to further our knowledge about these issues, including how they happen, how we can treat them, and how we can prevent them in the first place. Through my research, I hope to answer these questions and improve care for my patients."

Apoorva also serves on the medical advisory board of the National Foundation of Swallow Disorders and on multiple committees for the Dysphagia Research Society. In 2020, Apoorva announced that she would be starting her Laryngology and Bronchoesophagology fellowship at the University of California, Davis.

Apoorva previously shared that she and Vivek met at a college party at Yale.

During a campaign appearance in Iowa, both Vivek and Apoorva shared with voters the story of how they met. Apoorva jokingly explained that Vivek "was not that interested" in her when the two first crossed paths at Yale while they were graduate students.

"I was in my first week of med school and Vivek was a law student there. It was a party, probably, the last party I went to. I saw Vivek there and he seemed the most interesting person in the room," Apoorva recalled. "So, I went up and introduced myself to him."

Voters in Iowa want to know the story how Apoorva and I met. Here’s how.

Apoorva added that when Vivek introduced himself, she "unfortunately" told him that she'd met someone else with his same name in medical school. "He was not that interested," she informed voters. "He actually walked away."

"Later that night, we ran into each other again," she revealed. "We realized how much we have in common, how much we shared, and the fact that we were neighbors. Here we are, we've been together ever since."

Vivek explained that growing up, his parents would always tell him that "who you marry matters," a piece of advice that he wants his children to follow and listen to. "Neither of us grew up in economic privilege," Vivek said, adding that they did not grow up in poverty either.

"But we had the ultimate privilege of having two parents in the house, instilling in us a focus on education, the belief in God," he said. "We are trying to give our two sons that same upbringing now in Ohio. But I see no reason why every kid in this country shouldn't at least have a chance to enjoy that privilege too, and I think that's part of the example we want to set as a family in the White House."

Apoorva shared that she was extremely 'confident' in Vivek's decision to run for president.

In a sit-down interview with ABC News' Linsey Davis, Apoorva shared her feelings toward her husband's presidential run and her reaction to learning that he was even planning to join the presidential candidacy bid in the first place.

She explained that upon first hearing Vivek's presidential plans, she inquired if it was the right time for him to run.

"At that time, we had basically a six-month-old and a three-year-old. And we really thought deeply about whether this was the right thing," she told Davis. "After reflecting on it, we realized that it really is now as a young person, as someone who really has this investment in the future through our sons, that we both have the hope, but also the conviction that the future that we see of a true American revival is possible," she said.

Apoorva insisted that "on the political side" she was "confident" in Vivek as a president, especially since he would be able to give their sons a society that they would want once they entered high school. She maintained that her husband was an "extremely genuine" person with a passion for the American people.

"He loves America, he loves life. He's … extremely optimistic. There is no version of the world in which we, as a country, do not succeed," she claimed. "There is no world in which we do not experience that American revival that he talks about. And I think the people are starting to see it, and it's honestly infectious."

