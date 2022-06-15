Zendaya Responds To Pregnancy Rumors After Ultrasound Photo Circulates

When Zendaya and Tom Holland first went public with their relationship, the internet erupted into a frenzy over the two of them.

And now, rumors that the two expecting a baby have garnered fans' attention once more.

The hashtag #ZendayaIsPregnant quickly spread like wildfire all across Twitter and other social media platforms after a TikTok video claimed that the actress was having a baby.

Is Zendaya pregnant?

Unfortunately for Tomdaya fans everywhere, the rumors are false. Zendaya is not pregnant — at least as far as we know.

The rumor originates from TikTok videos that have been shared across social media. The video shows a fake photo of "Euphoria" star Zendaya sharing an ultrasound image of a baby on her Instagram feed.

This hit TikToK as a ki and now y’all in an uproar talking about Zendaya is pregnant Y’all have to stop. pic.twitter.com/U7qJp4ZZzk — they call me cam (@Thecmcbride) June 15, 2022

The fake caption on the photo read: "I love you. Halfway there," adding a red heart emoji and tagging her boyfriend, Tom Holland.

The TikTok video was part of a viral trend tricking people into believing a rumor.

The trend is called "#Krissed," where videos start rather convincingly, with clickbait titles and thumbnails before going into social media evidence supporting the story. However, the videos usually end with Kris Jenner appearing onscreen to confirm the viewer has been #Krissed.

It's this generation's version of being "Rick Rolled."

Zendaya seemingly reacted to the pregnancy rumors.

Posting to her Instagram story, she wrote: "She now this is why I stay off Twitter... Just making stuff up for no reason... weekly."

Despite Zendaya not being pregnant, many fans reacted to the news of her alleged announcement with jokes on Twitter.

One Twitter user wrote: "someone screamed “zendaya is pregnant” in walmart and 20 [people] fell to their knees."

Another user added: "Pov: you opened twitter and see “ Zendaya Pregnant” trending."

Pov: you opened twitter and see “ Zendaya Pregnant” trending pic.twitter.com/Rb7voyELZy — Abrahamvve (@Abraham54992597) June 15, 2022

Though the news that Holland and Zendaya aren't going to be parents anytime soon disappointed many fans, in an interview with People back in December 2021, Holland expressed his desire to become a father.

"I've spent the last six years being so focused on my career," Holland said. "I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world."

"I love kids. I can't wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can't wait!" he added. "If I'm at a wedding or a party, I'm always at the kids' table hanging out. My dad's been such a great role model for me. I think I've got that from him. So I think I'd be a primary school teacher or something like that."

This isn't the first rumor that has floated around about Holland and Zendaya, who started dating in the summer of 2021.

Previously, it was reported that Holland and Zendaya had bought a house in London and were moving in together, a rumor that was eventually debunked by Holland himself.

While appearing on an episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' the 'Spider-Man' actor denied that he had bought a house in London.

"I have had so many people call me up because, apparently, I bought a new house in South London," he said. “I didn’t buy a new house.”

The actor even joked about the rumors, adding: "Wow, what a surprise. I wonder when I’ll get the keys.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.