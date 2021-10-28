Source Claims Zendaya And Tom Holland Are Engaged — And Will Announce After ‘Spider-Man’ Releases

In the latest instalment of news no one expected, Tom Holland and Zendaya are allegedly engaged.

The rumor — and right now it is just a rumor — has baffled fans of the notoriously private couple who are still wrapping their heads around the fact that these two are dating.

Holland and Zendaya were first spotted kissing in July 2021 but fans had been hoping these two were more than friends since 2017 when they first starred in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

The pair are continuing a long-standing tradition of off-screen romances born out of the “Spider-Man” franchise — need we mention Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, or the rumours about Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst?

But, it looks like they could be taking things even further with these engagement rumors.

Are Zendaya and Tom Holland engaged?

Nothing is confirmed but, according to one source, the couple are planning on making an announcement in the near future.

However, there are still conflicting reports about the validity of this rumor.

A source told DeuxMoi that Holland and Zendaya are engaged.

In an anonymous tip-off sent to celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi, someone claimed to have overheard a conversation about an alleged engagement.

The subject line of the tip reads: “Superheroes to the altar.”

And the source claims they heard, “news of this young A-listers engagement to another young A-lister.”

zendaya & Tom engaged? well if it’s true pic.twitter.com/0S1oCJagKi — sasha (@wetvuew) October 27, 2021

“Apparently they’re planning on confirming once their highly anticipated superhero movie is released.”

This prompted fans to speculate that the tip is referring to Holland and Zendaya since they are one of the most famous co-star couples in Hollywood right now.

The latest instalment of their superhero franchise, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” is due to be released by the end of the year.

In a follow-up post, DeuxMoi hinted that the post was about Zendaya and Holland.

Credit: DeuxMoi

When someone responded to the original tip writing, “This is going to make Tom and Zendaya fans go crazy,” the gossip account claimed, “I heard they are very serious about one another from a very reliable source.”

Another source denied that Zendaya and Holland are engaged.

Given that DeuxMoi isn’t always the most reliable source of information, it’s not uncommon for sources on the account to contradict one another.

Another anonymous poster disputed the rumored engagement.

Credit: DeuxMoi

“I think they are genuinely in love but they’re probably a long ways away from an engagement,” they wrote.

Fans think they spotted Zendaya wearing an engagement ring.

The DeuxMoi rumors come a month after fans first theorized that they couple were engaged after Holland posted an adorable birthday tribute to his girlfriend, going Instagram official for the first time.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx,” he wrote in the caption.

In the shot, Zendaya is taking a film photo of the couple in a mirror and appears to be wearing something on her ring finger.

However, as another fan pointed out, the mirror photo is likely flipped — meaning the ring would be on her other hand — or there may simply be a smudge on the image.

Yeah, people think Tom Holland and Zendaya are engaged because a lot of people think they saw an engagement ring in the birthday picture but then again it's a mirror so it's not her left hand. Plus its probably mirror smudges. pic.twitter.com/6OOitLIso2 — dopamine. (@bellesamesici) September 2, 2021

The couple have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye so it may be some time before we hear any confirmation of the engagement rumors but, either way, we’re just happy these co-stars are going strong!

