Khloe Kardashian Is Reportedly Dating A Private Equity Investor After Fans Spot 'Clues' On Her Instagram Story

Khloe Kardashian is rumored to be back on the dating scene, this time with a private equity investor she met through her sister, Kim Kardashian.

A source told Page Six, that Kardashian and the investor were introduced at a dinner party a few weeks ago and immediately hit it off.

The relationship is reportedly in its "early stages" and Kardashian is "feeling really good."

Khloe Kardashian's fans think they spotted clues that she's dating again.

The reality star shared an up-close photo of a bouquet of pink roses on her Instagram story, causing her followers to wonder who had sent them to her.

Some fans theorized the flowers might just be from Scott Disick since the two are considered close friends. While others pointed out that it could be Kim's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, who had sent Khloe a similar arrangement of flowers for Valentine's Day.

Regardless, Kardashian fans are extremely excited and happy for the star especially after watching Kardashian's heartbreaking reaction to finding out that Tristan Thompson had once again cheated on her and fathered a baby with another woman on the season finale of "The Kardashians."

Every needs to leave @khloekardashian alone. It’s not your business if she’s dating or not. I just pray that when she does that she finally finds someone who knows her worth and treats her like the queen she is! — Stevie Joyce (@StevieJoyce8) June 21, 2022

The rumors that Kardashian could potentially be seeing someone new came after gossip site Deux Moi posted an anonymous tip that Kardashian was "seeing another NBA player," after splitting from Thompson.

Kardashian herself quickly shut down those rumors. "Definitely NOT True !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul,” she commented on an Instagram post from a fan page on June 18.

“I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for a while," she added.

During an interview on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, Kardashian spoke about her dating life, telling host Amanda Hirsch that she is not in the right "headspace" to start dating at the moment.

When asked if she was open to the idea of dating, she responded that she was, but only if she was able to meet someone organically.

Recently Kardashian opened up about how she felt rewatching the end of her relationship with Thompson that played out during the first season of "The Kardashians," saying that it's been "a form of therapy."

"It's not easy, but it's also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time, and I like to see how the rest of my family responds to things," Kardashian said during a Disney FYC Screening and Q&A on June 15 in Los Angeles.

"Those little things mean a lot to me, and I like to see that stuff, just how the whole family — not about this situation, but any situation — how we all rally around one another in times that are hard for us," she continued.

Kardashian also praised the show's producers for creating a safe space, which allowed her to share vulnerable parts of her life.

"If we didn't feel safe or comfortable to tell our stories, or to feel that we can be vulnerable... Yes, we know it's going to go on the big screen one day, but you can be your raw, open self when you have a great team around you."

