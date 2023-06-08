Woman Gets Revenge After Finding Out Her Unemployed Husband Sleeps All Day Instead Of Caring For Their Baby

"I recently started working again after having my daughter. Daycare is too expensive so my husband reluctantly agreed to stay home," a woman started off in a confessional, posted to the subreddit "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA).

The subreddit is an online forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument that has been bothering them.

She got revenge on her husband after he refused to watch their baby despite being unemployed and sleeping all day.

In her Reddit post, the 29-year-old woman wrote that after telling her husband to watch their 4-month-old baby while she went back to work, her request apparently fell on deaf ears. She explained that he has been unemployed since 2021 and hasn't been doing anything productive since.

"He receives benefits. It’s also important to know that he’s extremely lazy. He doesn’t cook, clean, or help out in any way," she wrote, adding that she had been extremely nervous to leave their daughter with him, but had no choice.

However, when she arrived home on the first day of leaving her husband with their daughter, she noticed that the little girl had been bathed and was put to sleep. The trend seemed to continue, and the next few days that she came home, her husband was either playing with their daughter, feeding her, or taking her out for a stroll.

Unfortunately, her happiness at her husband's care of their daughter was quite short-lived. After coming home from work one evening, her neighbor informed her that as soon as she leaves in the morning, her daughter cries for hours.

"My neighbor said that she knocked on our door and he finally answered it. He was sleeping. I concluded that he sleeps all day and right. Before I come home he pretends to care for her," she shared.

She decided to take the day off and play a prank on her husband for not watching their baby.

After finding out that her husband was only pretending to watch their daughter, she came up with a plan to get revenge. Taking a day off of work, she left home at the time that she usually did and waited 30 minutes before coming back home.

"Sure enough, he was knocked out with his stupid noise-canceling headphones on. I went to my daughter's room, scooped her up, and took her to my friend's house," she revealed. After waiting two hours, she called her husband to tell him that she would be coming home early.

Shortly after their call, her husband called back to tell her that he couldn't find their daughter. "He told me that he was going to call the police but before he did I told him what I did."

After hearing that it was all just revenge, her husband immediately became angry and decided to sleep at his mother's house because he was too distraught to stay with her. "Family members are telling me that I’m a terrible person. I know that it was extreme but I don’t know if I would consider myself to be an a-hole."

In the comments section, Reddit users agreed that she was not in the wrong for getting back at her husband.

"He is not an appropriate caretaker for your child and if I were you I’d be reconsidering the relationship completely," one Reddit user wrote. The woman responded to the comment and agreed, writing that she is reconsidering her marriage now.

Another commenter pointed out that the woman's act of revenge could have easily happened since her husband was sleeping with noise-canceling headphones on and not paying attention to their child. "Someone could have actually kidnapped your child."

"Or she could have got sick, [choked], or needed a nappy change. He is neglecting your child," they added.

A third user chimed in that while pretending their daughter was kidnapped may have been too extreme, they agreed that what her husband was doing was also far worse. "To not take care of [the] baby is not just neglect but really abuse. It is really important to have [a] good caregiver. It is dangerous—not just [psychologically] but also [physically]."

The woman also shared that she will no longer be leaving her daughter in the care of her father, and instead, will be receiving help from her family until she can put her daughter in daycare as soon as she turned six-months-old.

While some Reddit users were on the fence about the woman's act of revenge, they were all on the same page when it came to this woman leaving her husband and not allowing her baby to be under his care anymore.

