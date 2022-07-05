Kourtney Kardashian Advertises July 4th Sale After Saying Holiday Is 'Canceled' Due To Lack Of Freedom For Women

Kourtney Kardashian had something to say about celebrating Independence Day in the United States on July 4th, criticizing our government’s recent decisions in policymaking and the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Kardashian's stance echoed the emotions of many people across the US both this year and years prior who feel excluded from the so-called "land of the free" due to the many discriminatory laws that exist in this nation.

However, the reality TV star's comments felt somewhat insincere given how quickly she moved on to self-promotion.

Kourtney Kardashian criticized the United States right before promoting a 4th of July Poosh sale.

On the national holiday, the Poosh founder reposted an Instagram made by Anita Elizabeth Bitton which states that Independence Day would be “canceled” due to a lack of “independence.”

“4th of July has been canceled due to a shortage of Independence. Sincerely, Women,” read the post, taking a jab at the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

The post was shared on the Instagram stories of many famous celebrities, including Kardashian, proving that so many people are fed up with how policymakers have been running the country in recent years.

The message would have been meaningful, albeit a little bit corny, had Kardashian not completely contradicted herself just hours later.

“Cue the fireworks. Last chance for 30% off select products. Tap for our 4th of July weekend sale,” read the Instagram post she shared on her story just hours later.

Most businesses take advantage of hosting a sale on their products for the Fourth of July, but you would hope that Kardashian would be a little more conscious of what she’s doing.

“I find it so disingenuous and maddening when they throw up a post about something societal but it’s in amongst all their ad content,” said one person on a Reddit post that criticized Kardashian's actions.

“I think they are virtue signaling with these posts, but on the other hand, I think they’re also just partying on the fourth to party. They don’t care about Independence Day anymore than they care about independence for the rest of us,” wrote another.

People claim that Kardashian really only cares about the money that people who also want to take advantage of the sale will bring her and that it likely has nothing to do with the country’s independence.

However, it's hard not to note the blatant contradiction between the two posts, regardless of the meaning behind them.

You can’t criticize the country and claim to “cancel” the holiday that celebrates its independence just to turn around and then seek to personally benefit from that very holiday.

It might be all about the money and pushing the product, but as an influencer with way more power than she knows what to do with, she should be a little more mindful of the things she does on the internet because there are people who truly look up to her.

Fans echoed the term “virtue signaling” and called the slip-up “embarrassing” or “cringe,” so the best we can do now is hope she listened to her fans and won’t make the same mistake next year.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Since graduating from Rutgers University, he spends most of his free time gaming or playing a fictional sport. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.