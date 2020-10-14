Everything To Know About Bella Hadid’s Boyfriend, Duke Nicholson — Jack Nicholson's Nephew!

Bella Hadid has a new man in her life! The model, who recently celebrated her 24th birthday, was spotted hanging out with Duke Nicholson, the grandson of famous actor Jack Nicholson, earlier this month.

Bella Hadid is a household name in Hollywood, but who is Bella Hadid’s boyfriend, Duke Nicholson?

Duke Nicholson is an actor who was actually born as Duke Norfleet, but goes by his mother’s maiden name. He and Hadid have reportedly been together since “late last month” and met while Bella was on a trip to New York.

A source said that Nicholson and Hadid celebrated her birthday together before she went on an all-girls getaway for her 24th.

What are the best Duke Nicholson movies?

Duke Nicholson is best known for his role in Jordan Peele’s award-winning film, Us, where he played the role of Danny/Tony.

He was also in The Great American Mud Wrestle and a video short for The Dandy Warhols for their song, "Catcher and the Rye."

Most recently, he was cast as a fentanyl dealer in the upcoming movie Dreamland, which is currently in post-production.

What is Duke Nicholson’s age?

It is unclear when Duke Nicholson’s birthday is, but he is either 20 or 21 years old. Last December, The Hollywood Reporter did a feature on him, and he was 20 years old at the time.

Are Duke Nicholson and Lana Del Rey close friends?

The pair have apparently been friends for quite some time, and he actually appeared on the cover of her Grammy-nominated album, Normal F---ing Rockwell, which was released in August of 2019.

"Lana is a friend of mine and she called me and said, 'Hey, we're doing the album cover tomorrow. You want to be on it?'” he said of how he ended up on the cover of one of the most celebrated Lana Del Rey records yet.

“I just went with it," he added. "I don't try to analyze things too much."

What is Duke Nicholson’s Instagram?

Duke Nicholson unfortunately doesn’t have an Instagram account, but he does have friends who post pictures with him pretty often and hashtag his name as a way of “tagging” him in the photos.

Who are Duke Nicholson’s parents?

Duke Nicholson’s parents are Jennifer Nicholson and Mark Norfleet. Jennifer Nicholson is the daughter of Jack Nicholson and a fashion designer, and owns a boutique in the picturesque town of Ojai, California.

Nicholson got her degree in art history and started her career as a set designer, then moved to acting, then hopped over to interior design. Finally, in 2003, she debuted her first collection at New York Fashion Week, and the rest is history.

Duke’s father is retired pro surfer Mark Norfleet. Nicholson and Norfleet met at Punahou School in Hawaii, where they went to school alongside none other than Barack Obama.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.