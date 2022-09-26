Fans Read Khloe Kardashian’s Lips To Guess What She Whispered To Michele Morrone As They Get Close In Milan

Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone have sparked dating rumors after they were spotted getting close in Italy over the weekend.

The 38-year-old reality star attended Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show where her sister, Kim Kardashian, debuted her collaboration with the brand.

Kris Jenner was also in attendance.

Throughout her time at the event, Kardashian was spotted frequently with 31-year-old Italian actor, Michele Morrone.

Is Khloe Kardashian dating Michele Morrone?

Kardashian and Morrone are not dating but fans are speculating that a romance could be brewing.

Fans noticed the two cozying up to each other during the show and Kardashian chatting with the “365 Days” star and they were all for it.

A video of the two sitting next to each other has social media users buzzing.

“Massimo please kidnap Khloe and make her fall in love with you in 365 days so she can forget that cheater Tristan,” one TikToker wrote in a textpost over a video of "The Kardashians" star and Morrone, referencing the actor's "365 Days" character.

The TikTok video was shared on the subreddit thread, r/KUWTK, and fans attempted to read Kardashian’s lips and speculate on what exactly she was saying to Morrone as they urged the two to date.

“Some people are trying to lip-read: “I have two kids, only two kids with him, that's it, nothing else,” the Redditor who posted the video to the thread joked.

The “him” Kardashian is referring to is, of course, her baby daddy and ex-boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson, whom she shares two children with, a four-year-old daughter, True, and a baby boy born on July 28.

Internet users shared their interpretations of what Kardashian could be saying to Morrone in the video.

“She’s saying he didn’t just cheat on me once, it was twice. Publicly,” another TikToker wrote.

Thompson was caught cheating on Kardashian numerous times throughout their relationship. The most recent public cheating incident unfolded in December 2021, when it was revealed that Thompson fathered a child with fitness model, Maralee Nichols.

Just a few days before Thompson’s paternity scandal hit the Internet, he and Kardashian underwent an embryo transfer to conceive their second child via surrogate.

Thompson and Kardashian have not been romantically together for nine months.

The video of Kardashian conversing with Morrone was not the only time the pair were spotted together.

Morrone posted a photo of himself as he wrapped his arm around Kardashian to his Instagram story.

The two also appeared to be dancing together at an after-party.

Despite circulating dating rumors, Kardashian and Morrone are not a confirmed couple.

Neither of them follows each other on social media, nor have either of them spoken publicly about each other’s company.

Considering everything that Kardashian has been through regarding her relationships, it would make sense for her not to jump into another one so quickly.

“I think Khloe needs some therapy to heal and get away from her family,” one Redditor shared.

“I honestly think that Khloe needs to b-r-e-a-t-h-e for a little while,” another user wrote. “Let's not rush her into a relationship so fast.”

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.