FKA Twigs & Margaret Qualley Allegedly Fought In Hotel Lobby Over Shia LaBeouf Allegations

In 2020, FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against her allegedly abusive ex-boyfriend, actor Shia LaBeouf, on allegations of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress, the New York Times reported.

The allegations against LaBeouf have now come between the pop star and her relationship with famous actor Margaret Qualley, another ex-girlfriend of LaBeouf’s.

FKA Twigs and Margaret Qualley allegedly argued over the Shia LaBeouf lawsuit.

According to Page Six, Twigs and Qualley were seen in a confrontation at the Bel Air hotel after the singer asked Qualley to be a witness during her trial.

After it was announced that the British singer would be launching a lawsuit against LaBeouf for their relationship that lasted from the summer of 2018 to the spring of 2019, Qualley supported Twigs’ allegations.

Qualley, who also briefly dated LeBeouf back in early 2021, posted the cover of the singer’s Elle interview, where she made the allegations publicly, on Instagram with the caption “Thank you.”

When asked what she meant by that cryptic post on Instagram, she told Harper’s Bazaar that she made the post because “It was important to me for her to know that I believe her — and it’s as simple as that.”

After these exchanges, a source told Page Six that Twigs messaged Qualley in hopes that she would agree to be a witness in the case, which is scheduled to go on trial in April 2023.

Margaret Qualley allegedly refused to be a witness in FKA Twigs' case against LaBeouf.

It would seem that Twigs was disappointed that, despite Qualley’s public show of support and past relationship with LaBeouf, she was not as readily willing to jump into the case with the singer.

The two women — who had never spoken before the Elle piece had been published — happened to cross paths at the luxury hotel in Los Angeles.

Sources say that it’s unclear who approached who first, but that when the two started talking, it quickly turned into an intense verbal dispute over the matter.

The two were in full view of other hotel guests as they argued, and the sources claim that Qualley’s fiancé, Bleachers singer Jack Antonoff, came to his partner’s defense and joined in on the argument about their shared ex-boyfriend.

Shia LaBeouf has denied the allegations that have been lodged against him.

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations,” he said in an email to the New York Times.

“I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

Despite admitting to his past abuse of the people closest to him, he claims that the allegations coming from both Twigs and ex-girlfriend Karolyn Pho, are not true.

In a separate email to the publication, LaBeouf stated that “many of these allegations are not true,” but owed the women “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done.”

Qualley has never revealed that she suffered from abuse at the hands of LaBeouf.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Since graduating from Rutgers University, he spends most of his free time gaming or playing Quadball. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.