Jennette McCurdy's Explosive Memoir Reignites Allegations Against Nickelodeon's Dan Schneider

Abuse allegations against former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider have resurfaced ahead of the release of Jennette McCurdy’s memoir.

McCurdy starred in Nickelodeon shows “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat,” both produced by Schneider.

Her memoir, titled “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” releases on Tuesday and sheds light on her experiences as a child actress.

In the book, she shares her struggles with addiction, eating disorders and her relationship with her late mother.

Ahead of the book’s release, Vanity Fair published an excerpt detailing McCurdy’s relationship with a figure she only refers to as “The Creator.”

Many speculate that the figure is actually Schneider, as he created both Nickelodeon shows that McCurdy starred in.

What is Dan Schneider accused of?

McCurdy's memoir has added to a long list of rumors about Schneider's behavior while working as a producer on Nickelodeon shows.

Jennette McCurdy describes “The Creator” as emotionally abusive.

“The Creator is doing the thing that I’ve heard from my co-stars he does with every new star of a show that he’s making—he takes you under his wing,” McCurdy wrote. “You’re his favorite. For now. I like being his favorite for now. I feel like I’m doing something right.”

In the excerpt, McCurdy, now 30, recounts a dinner with “The Creator” when she was 18.

She claims that he forced her to drink alcohol while underage, and pressured her into doing so after she initially declined.

She also mentions how he gave her an unwanted massage, and she couldn’t bring herself to tell him to stop.

“My shoulders do have a lot of knots in them, but I don’t want The Creator to be the one rubbing them out,” McCurdy wrote. “I want to say something, to tell him to stop, but I’m so scared of offending him.”

Later in the excerpt, McCurdy says that “The Creator” has gotten into trouble with the network over “allegations of emotional abuse.”

She writes that the punishment was “a long time coming” and that he was not allowed to be on set with the actors any longer.

Even later, she revealed that she turned down $300,000 from Nickelodeon to not talk about her experiences with the network.

Schneider and Nickelodeon abruptly parted ways in 2018.

Nickelodeon and Schneider, who also produced “Zoey 101,” “Drake and Josh” and “Victorious,” quietly separated in 2018.

Both sides claimed the split was mutual, but Deadline reported that Schneider was facing multiple allegations of abusive behavior from his staff members.

Schenider was accused of demonstrating temper issues, but some of his other actions have raised more eyebrows.

He frequently included scenes in his shows that showed his child actresses’ feet and other sexual innuendos.

Some footage from behind the scenes of “The Amanda Show,” including footage of him in a hot tub with then-14-year-old Amanda Bynes.

ViacomCBS investigated Schneider following his departure and found no evidence of sexual misconduct.

However, the investigation found that he could have been verbally abusive towards his coworkers.

In a 2021 interview with the New York Times, his first since departing Nickelodeon, he continued to deny any abuse allegations.

“I couldn’t, and I wouldn’t have the long-term friendships and continued loyalty from so many reputable people if I’d mistreated my actors of any age, especially minors,” Schneider said.

In the same excerpt, McCurdy said she struggled to push through her final days at Nickelodeon — she described her thoughts during that time as “dark and dramatic.”

“I’m hopeless,” McCurdy wrote. “And I can’t help but carry that hopelessness with me. I walk slowly, my shoulders hunched. My eyelids are in a perpetual droop. I can’t recall the last time I smiled unless it was for a scene.”

Jonathan Alfano is a writer who focuses on news and entertainment topics. Follow him on Twitter to keep up with his content.