Fans Think Kendall Jenner Dumped Devin Booker After He Gave Tristan Thompson A Black Eye While Partying

Fans who have been keeping up with the Kardashian-Jenners, their boyfriends, and the constant drama around the famous family have a new theory about an alleged dispute between two men in their circle.

Earlier this week, we reported that Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were rumored to have broken up and now fans think Tristan Thomspon is somehow involved.

Fans think a fight between Devin Booker and Tristan Thompson pushed Kendall Jenner to dump him.

The complicated theory originates at the birthday party of Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, a longtime friend of Kylie Jenner, who celebrated with a celebrity-filled Los Angeles bash, featuring all of the biggest names in Hollywood.

This included Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kendall’s boyfriend, Devin Booker, and Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

This guest list was already somewhat surprising given the fact that Thompson's paternity scandal and his fallout with the Kardashian family have been playing out on Hulu.

Tristan Thompson was later seen with a possible black eye.

Days later, Thompson appeared in public with what fans believe is a bruised eye, and conspiracy theorists are pointing their fingers at Booker.

Tristan Thompson arrives for a solo dinner in Los Angeles https://t.co/ChM5RBCleT — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 13, 2022

A fan on the “r/KUWTK” subreddit seems to believe that Booker and Thompson got into a fight at Stassie’s party, causing Jenner to break up with him.

“Call me a conspiracy theorist, but I think… Devin and Tristan may have had an altercation,” one Reddit user commented. “Over what, [I don’t know]. But you know Khloe is going to stick by her man and Kendall will stick by her fam.”

The fans also noted that Khloe Kardashian has been silent on Instagram, causing some to wonder if there is drama happening behind the scenes.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker left the party separately.

As fans noted, Booker and Jenner left Stassie's party together separately, looking a little more glum than normal.

They also didn't post to celebrate their second anniversary.

Booker removed all of his photos with the model and unliked posts about her on Twitter, but fans weren’t sure what the problem was or what to think.

Devin Booker and Tristan Thompson have a complicated history.

Aside from both being NBA stars, the pair are also linked by another commonality — Jordyn Woods.

Booker was reportedly dating Woods prior to striking up a relationship with Jenner. Following their breakup, Woods and Thompson had a very highly publicized but brief romantic interaction while Thompson was still dating Khloe Kardashian.

Of course, it isn't completely clear if Thompson really does have a black eye or if he was just caught in some odd lighting.

Booker and Jenner also haven't commented on their relationship status amid the rumors.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Since graduating from Rutgers University, he spends most of his free time gaming or playing a fictional sport. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.