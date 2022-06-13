Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Spark Breakup Rumors As Fans Notice Odd Social Media Activity

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker may have broken up, according to eagle-eyed fans.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker seemed to struggle during the NBA finals between the Dallas Mavericks, and the fans noticed.

Many are placing the blame on his girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, and the Kardashian Curse.

But, it seems other fans think that the couple may have already called it quits in the midst of the basketball season.

Fans of keeping up with the Kardashians have noticed that Booker has done a lot recently, unliking girlfriend Kendall's tweets, archiving his photos of her, and his brother unfollowing her on social media.

This is coming after fans noticed that Kourtney Kardashian's son may have spilled the news that Kendall and Devin were engaged.

Did Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker break up?

The couple, who have been together since 2020, should have been celebrating their two-year anniversary but now seem to be distancing themselves from one another.

Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker celebrate 1-year anniversary with Instagram tributes. pic.twitter.com/14XWuXpuZj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 13, 2021

Neither Kendall nor Devin posted for their anniversary.

Fans have previously gotten a look into their private relationship through their anniversary posts in June but neither posted anything this year.

The couple, who were first spotted together in 2018 while on a double-date with their previous partners — Jenner was dating Ben Simmons while Booker was with Jordyn Woods — celebrate their anniversary on June 12.

Their romantic relationship took off in 2020 after they were spotted on a road trip in the early stages of the pandemic.

Fans think Devin's social media activity suggests he and Kendall broke up.

Fans on the subreddit r/KUWTK have now gone into detective mode as one user has recently posted what they have found.

"Devin deleted or archived his photo of Kendall from New Years, Devin unliked all tweets he had liked about Kendall, Devin's brother unfollowed Kendall on IG," the Reddit user's post reads.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were spotted together recently.

Last Thursday, the two were seen celebrating Zack Bia and Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou's birthday party in West Hollywood. Both were pictured holding hands attending Kourtney's wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Jenner is usually spotted courtside cheering on Booker during his games, but she has not been seen during the playoffs. If she has been attending incognito, nobody has taken notice.

The rumors of a break-up are swirling but now many are beginning to reconsider that they're not calling it quits but just taking a break.

But why then would Booker go on a social media purge ridding everything having to do with Kendall? Perhaps Kendall will spill the news in an inevitable reveal on keeping up with the Kardashians.

