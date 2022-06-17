Fans Accuse Drake Of 'Mocking' Khloe Kardashian After Tristan Thomspon Stars In His Music Video

Fans who have been listening to Drake's surprise album "Honestly, Nevermind" have noticed an all too convenient coincidence.

The release of Drake's newest music video for the song "Falling Back" stars none other than Tristan Thompson who, up until the release of the song, was making headlines for a very different reason.

In the season finale of “The Kardashians," which aired on June 16, fans were finally privy to Khloe Kardashian's raw reaction after her sister, Kim, revealed Thompson’s paternity scandal.

Fans are now reacting to Drake's video, in which Thompson plays the role of the rapper's best man as he marries 23 different women, and imagining how Khloe feels to watch the scene.

Of course, it’s all speculative as to whether or not Drake did it on purpose, but the coincidence should be noted, as it has been by many people on Twitter.

The red flags are flying as some fans continue their undying support of the rapper, laughing the alleged jab off, while others express their sympathy for Khloe and say she’ll “never catch a break.”

Not drake getting Tristan Thompson in a MV about him marrying multiple women Khloe will never catch a break — Alix (@Alixnaicker) June 17, 2022

In Drake's defense, the rapper and the NBA star go way back.

Drake and Tristan Thompson have been friends for quite some time.

Drake is famously a fan of the NBA and basketball and has been spotted on the courtside of many games, including games where Thompson was playing.

Also, both Drake and Thompson are no strangers to the party life and have been photographed hanging out on a number of occasions.

But they also have a somewhat controversial link.

Drake was caught up in Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods' cheating scandal.

While Drake was posting photos of them together at parties, Thompson was getting involved with Jordyn Woods after attending the rapper’s concert.

After all of the Woods-Kardashian drama went down, Thompson allegedly asked Drake for advice on how to get Khloe back.

That might the music video even more upset for Koko, in our opinion.

Tristan Thompson starring in a Drake music video about marriage on the same night that his cheating on Khloe aired on the Kardashian’s finale… men are actually unstable — elham (@elhammohamud) June 17, 2022

Drake may not have given him the most sound advice considering Thomspon was back to his old ways pretty quickly but this solidified their friendship as the pair continued to party together and stood by each other during some tougher times.

