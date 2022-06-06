Criticisms Of Lori Harvey’s Dating History Reveal About How Unfairly We Treat Women Who Refuse To Settle

After a year and a half of dating, "Black Panther" star Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have called it quits on their relationship.

A “completely heartbroken” Jordan was spotted at the NBA Finals Game 2 and Harvey’s Instagram has been wiped clean of the long-term relationship.

However, across social media, there has been a less-than-sympathetic trend circulating as fans and haters create memes out of their breakup.

Lori Harvey’s dating history has become a hot topic after her split from Michael B. Jordan.

Harvey has, throughout her short career, been at the center of many sexist comments about her dating history.

Amid the breakup announcement, fans reacted by making fun of Harvey’s dating history, claiming that her dating “contract expired.”

The daughter of television host Steve Harvey and CEO and founder of SKN has had many rumored celebrity boyfriends but hasn’t quite been able to hold down a long-term relationship.

In the past, she has been criticized heavily for being linked to Justin Combs and later allegedly his father soon after, Sean “Diddy” Combs. She has also dated singer Trey Songz and rapper Future, all within 3 or so years.

Of course, this is nothing unusual for a young, single woman who shouldn't have to answer to anyone. But the internet hasn't been forgiving.

Lori Harvey and Micheal B. Jordan's relationship has been labeled a PR stunt.

Fans are insinuating that Harvey was only seeking to rehabilitate her image by dating the actor.

“The Lori Harvey / Michael B. Jordan relationship was for PR purposes,” read one tweet. “If y’all remember Michael B. was getting some heat for only dating white women and the way y’all talk about Lori… she needed a consistent high profile man to help her socials along. 1 year contract makes sense.”

Others mocked her for her past exes and seemed to side with Jordan, blaming the influencer for the breakup.

In reality, we should be praising Lori Harvey for knowing what she wants.

Instead of surrendering to the pressure to commit to a relationship because of what others will think if you don't, Harvey is keeping her options open.

Sources say the pair simply wanted different things and no one should fault them for that.

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time," a source told PEOPLE Magazine about the split. "They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."

"Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken," the source added about the pair. "They still love each other."

Many of Harvey's fans don’t like how the narrative surrounding her is one filled with criticism.

“Lori Harvey is everything society loves to hate. A woman. Young. Black. Wealthy. Beautiful. Single. Childless,” someone tweeted in defense of her. “Y’all want this girl to get knocked up or married because you can’t stand to see a woman take her time and live out loud. Like…just say you’re a sexist.”

Women who date openly and freely are often criticized for it since society hates when women aren’t more reserved in their love lives — just look at Taylor Swift.

