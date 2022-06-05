Fans Think Victoria Beckham Is ‘Feuding’ With Son Brooklyn’s Wife Nicola Peltz After Wedding Tensions

Fans on social media have spotted clues that may suggest in-laws Victoria Beckham and Nicola Ann Peltz-Beckham are not on the best of terms.

Peltz recently tied the knot to Victoria's son, Brooklyn Beckham in a lavish Miami wedding that was attended by all of the Beckham family.

Although the event seemed picture-perfect on social media, behind the scenes tensions are rumored to have arisen.

Do Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz get along?

Although the in-laws previously seemed close, fans have been noticing some distance between the pair.

The theory has originated from Nicola and Victoria's social media activity.

Victoria Beckham didn't acknowledge Nicola and Brooklyn's married name in her wedding post.

Shortly after the wedding between Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham, Victoria's firstborn, she posted a picture of the couple with a caption that read, “Congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Beckham, welcome to the family.”

This post came after both Nicola and Brooklyn had already revealed that they would both be going by the last name Peltz-Beckham.

Victoria’s husband, David Beckham, also ignored the joint surname in favor of “Mr. and Mrs. Beckham” when he congratulated the couple on Instagram.

Nicola Peltz excluded Victoria Beckham from her wedding photos.

Nicola not only went against her mother-in-law by referring to herself and her husband as Peltz-Beckham, but she also excluded Victoria from all of the photos she posted from the ceremony.

She also posted another set of photos last week with the caption “family is everything to me,” but notably left Victoria out.

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz previously seemed close.

Last April, Victoria Beckham posted a picture of Peltz with a caption that read “Looks like the future Mrs. Beckham has been in my wardrobe again! But you’re forgiven because I love this VB bustier on you.”

Compounding the issue is that the two used to be much more positive towards each other online.

The recent trend on social media has left some wondering who was at fault for their relationship deteriorating.

“So who do we think it is?” TikTok user kalyiia said in a video posted Wednesday. “Is it the crazy daughter-in-law or is it the toxic mother-in-law? Do we know?”

Sources say tensions arose on Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding day.

Sources close to Victoria and Peltz have seemingly confirmed a rift between them. According to the sources, a major part of the divide comes from Brooklyn wanting to form his own identity separate from his family, and Victoria’s reluctance to let him go.

“This is a conversation that has been going on for years now, from before Brooklyn met Nicola, as his parents have tried to encourage and direct his career focus,” a source told Heat World.

“He and Nicola both come from very influential families, and they’re used to being told what’s expected of them. Brooklyn feels he’s never had the chance to be his own man and has always had to live in the shadow of his parents."

“No matter what he tries to do, he’s always pulled back, but now he’s determined this is his new start in life and a chance to escape his past.”

There are also rumors about an incident involving Peltz and Victoria at the wedding.

An anonymous source told DeuxMoi that Peltz exited the venue following a performance by Marc Anthony, in which he dedicated a song to Victoria Beckham, and a subsequent awkward speech.

The source adds that the only people to hold a speech for Peltz were her stylist and acting coach, while the Beckhams largely kept their distance.

“There was noticeable tension,” the source said. “The Beckhams didn’t really interact with Nicola or her family.”

Jonathan Alfano is a writer who focuses on news and entertainment topics. Follow him on Twitter to keep up with his content.