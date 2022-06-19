Fans Spot Signs That Travis Barker Is Trying To Push Scott Disick Away From His Kids

A new fan theory claims that Travis Barker is attempting to remove Scott Disick from his children’s lives.

Barker recently wed Kourtney Kardashian, who shares three children with Disick.

Fans of reality TV's royal family know that Disick has played an active role in the Kardashian family, even after his split from Kourtney.

He has a close relationship with all of the Kar-Jenners and, by all accounts, seems like a great dad.

But fans think Travis Barker wants to push Scott Disick away from Kourtney Kardashian.

A Reddit user posted their speculation on the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" subreddit on Wednesday evening.

The post became a hot topic on the forum, generating over 600 upvotes and 175 comments.

Redditors say this is a "pattern" of Barker's

“He seems to thrive off of pushing out exes (his and his partners), creating negative vibes between kids and their bio parents, and claiming others' kids,” the user said.

Travis Barker raised his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, as his own daughter.

The user makes note of Barker’s previous relationship with Shanna Moakler and her oldest daughter Atianna, whose biological father is former boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

The user says that the biggest red flag, in their opinion, is Barker referring to Atianna as “our oldest” in a 2006 MySpace post, in which he ranted about Moakler’s lifestyle.

However, Barker and Oscar De La Hoya have a good relationship with each other.

When asked about Barker claiming that he raised Atianna, Oscar assured people that he and Barker share a mutual admiration.

“I have nothing but respect for my man,” Oscar said on Instagram.

Atiana also appears to maintain a relationship with both her stepfather and her biological father.

Fans accused Barker of being unable to co-parent.

The user then calls Barker “awful” at co-parenting his and Moakler’s two children, Landon and Alabama.

Specifically, they claim that Barker regularly calls Moakler “crude and misogynistic names.”

They also pointed out the numerous times that both kids have criticized their mother to the media.

The example they provide is a scathing statement from Alabama shortly after Barker and Kourtney Kardashian began dating.

“My mom has never completely been in my life,” Alabama said on Instagram. “Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

According to the user, their resentment towards their mother stems from Barker’s own perception of her being pushed onto the kids.

“That doesn’t come out of nowhere for a child, it comes from years of hearing your Mom be shot down and insulted and normalizing it,” the user said.

The third and final claim the user makes is that Barker is trying to subtly “vilify” Disick.

They point out how Kardashian and Disick’s three children were not present during her engagement to Barker in October.

"Kourtney and Scott’s kids not being at the engagement ended up being put out on Scott because 'he would be upset,' and not on Travis for not inviting her kids to his proposal,” the user said. “It has undertones of, 'my kids are welcome, but not yours unless they can ALSO be mine.'"

However, an episode of the reality television show revealed that Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, was the one who made the decision to exclude the children from the ceremony, not Barker.

“Listen, for us to have to lie to Scott and get them here under false pretenses would’ve been really hard for all of us,” Jenner said on the show. “So you know what? This is the right thing to do ... that’s the way I feel about it.”

The theory drew mixed reactions from other fans, as some agreed with it and others refuted it.

“I can see this,” one commenter said. “Definitely feel as though Scott is being pushed to the side. GRANTED he’s had multiple chances with Kourt but he literally has no family other than the Kardashians.”

“I wouldn't go as far as to say all that about Travis and Scott's relationship,” another commenter said. “And As far as saying Travis is PURPOSELY and INTENTIONALLY trying to exclude Scott from his kids..... That's a bit extreme.”

Jonathan Alfano is a writer who focuses on news and entertainment topics. Follow him on Twitter to keep up with his content.