Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner Seen Hanging Out In A Fan Video Before All Those Wild Dating Rumors Began

Rumors of a blossoming romance between Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been swirling, despite the two being an unlikely couple.

In a year of unlikely Kar-Jenner relationships from Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson to Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, Kylie and Timothée might take the cake for the most random of the lot and fans are already calling it a PR stunt.

Kylie split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children, sometime in December with reports of their split first emerging after spending New Year's Eve separately in January 2023. According to various blind items that Deuxmoi posted, Timothée, 27, and Kylie, 25, started dating that same month.

Timothée has been, as far as we know, single for some time after dating Lily-Rose Depp from 2018 to April 2020.

Are Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner dating?

Gossip account DeuxMoi reports multiple sources have told them that Timothée and Kylie are dating. A source claimed that “a girl who was on Euphoria” reported that Timothée and Kylie are dating. Two other sources revealed that both Timothée and Kylie are planning to go to Coachella.

According to sources, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating since January 2023.

An anonymous source told DeuxMoi that Timothée and Kylie spent New Year's in Aspen together, claiming to have been with the two. Another DeuxMoi source confirmed the claim, stating, “I’ve known about them since January.”

DeuxMoi posted that Kylie and Timothée have been dating since the two appeared at Jean Paul Gaultier's haute couture showcase at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were seen hanging out at Paris Fashion Week in a fan video.

The "Dune" actor and beauty mogul were spotted together at Fashion Week, captured on camera laughing with one another while attending the Jean Paul Gaultier's haute couture showcase where sources say their alleged romance began.

Fans are losing their minds trying to find proof of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship.

With many fans wondering why so many sources seem to be coming out of the woodwork to confirm that Timothée and Kylie are dating, the general consensus from fans seems to be that the two are a mismatched couple.

“Their aesthetics and energies are so opposite,” said one fan in a TikTok comment. Many Timothée Chalamet fans don’t want to believe that the rumors are true, with some saying that it must be a PR stunt.

One fan wondered what the two talk about, and content creator Jess Lucero responded, saying, “probably the same thing Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner talk about,” highlighting not only how unexpected it is for Kylie and Timothée to be dating, but also how random it is that Kendall is dating Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, Bad Bunny’s given name.

Timothée dating Kylie feels like finding out people from high school in entirely different social circles have crushes on each other. If the rumors prove true, the pair are bound to be a highly-discussed couple across the social media realm.

