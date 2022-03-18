7 Strict Rules Beyonce And Jay-Z's Kids Must Follow

Ever since their marriage in 2008, fans have been waiting for superstar couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z to have children — and it had become more nerve-wracking when Beyoncé was vocal about her devastating miscarriage.

Thankfully, the couple welcomed their first child, Blue Ivy, in 2012, and then twins Rumi and Sir in 2017. Blue Ivy is already frequently seen on the red carpet and has been incorporated into her parent’s music—possibly hinting at her joining the family business.

The Carter children have seen and done things many people can only imagine at such a young age thanks to their A-list parents. Often fans believe the kids can get away with just about anything, but Beyonce and Jay-Z are known to be strict about certain things and keen about keeping their family business out of the spotlight as much as possible in recent years.

Here are strict rules Beyoncé and Jay-Z's kids must follow:

1. The kids are expected to go on tour with their parents.

Photo: Dylan Armajani | Shutterstock

Though Beyoncé and Jay Z make their lives look easy, parenting on the road is an entirely different story.

I’m sure it’s difficult for the kids—Blue especially—to constantly be on the move and away from her friends, but it seems like this is one thing her parents won’t be compromising on.

Blue Ivy had always joined her parents when they went on tour. With two new additions to their growing family, the Carters started to take all their kids on tour with them.

Back in 2017, sources told People Magazine that Bey and Jay-Z were planning to take their twins, Rumi and Sir, on tour alongside their big sister, Blue Ivy, for the first time. “They are incredibly excited. It took a lot of work to make this happen. It’s the best choice for their family,” the source explained. “They will all travel together and have a fun family adventure.”

2. Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter need to be super close with their mom.

It’s apparent Beyoncé values a relationship with her family above all else. The singer strives to establish and maintain a close bond with her three children, and she’s their best friend. They do many things together and seem to enjoy themselves.

Beyonce even takes Blue Ivy on her entertainment travels. When she was less than two-years-old, Bey already brought Blue Ivy to Brazil for her The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour.

She often talks about how she loves being a mother and how parenting changed her life.

Access Online reports that Beyoncé spoke to Anderson Cooper on Anderson Live back in 2012. “It just gives you purpose and all of the things that my self-esteem was associated with—it’s all completely different,” she said.

“I realized why I was born and more than anything all of the things I want to pass onto my child and the best way of doing that is not by preaching or telling her but showing her by example which is one of the reasons I’m here.”

3. The kids have to go to school with a full security detail.

With how famous Beyonce and Jay-Z are, it’s only standard that they’d be worried about the safety and security of their kids. So nothing is considered "overboard" when it comes to Blue Ivy and the twins' security team.

Blue Ivy's not allowed to attend school without security escorting her. Instead of the standard bus ride to school, two cars escort her — and not only that, but two bodyguards also accompany her throughout the school day.

The problem is, some of the parents of the other children don’t like it, and the situation has been known to cause a traffic jam in the morning. A source tells In Touch that “[a] security motorcade drops her off and picks her up from school.”

“Beyoncé and Jay Z have made things a huge hassle. Other celebrity kids get dropped off by one driver, not an entire staff.”

4. They're expected to learn multiple languages.

Blue Ivy has to learn how to speak several languages fluently, and we can assume that her little brother and sister will have to do it too as they get older — if they haven’t already started.

According to Daily Mail, Blue began to learn French and Swahili at an early age. “Before she started school, the nannies were reportedly giving Blue Ivy a head start in French, Swahili, and art.”

It’s understandable to encourage kids to study other languages. It’s a valuable tool in our diverse society and beneficial for their intellectual development.

5. They must regularly see a confidence coach.

Beyoncé understands that confidence doesn’t always just happen, and she wants her children to learn to value themselves from a young age. For this reason, Blue Ivy has her confidence coach, who holds frequent sessions with the young girl to work on her self-esteem.

Lessons with Blue’s coach consist of dancing, singing, drawing, and reading children’s books about confidence.

A source from Star Magazine reports that “[w]hen Blue was born, Beyoncé and Jay Z were committed to giving her all the self-esteem they themselves lacked as kids.”

“Like most kids, she used to be really shy, but now she’s so outgoing that other mom friends of Beyoncé want lessons for their girls too!”

6. They will eventually launch their product lines and be entrepreneurs.

The two parents want their children to have big names in Hollywood. They’re already planning to establish a range of products bearing Blue Ivy’s name to ensure that she’s known for more than just being their daughter.

She’s already a budding entrepreneur!

According to an article from Vanity Fair, Beyoncé plans to launch a line of Blue Ivy Carter products that range anywhere from fragrances to hair care to entertainment services.

“It could include hair care, cosmetics, and more, potentially aimed at the children’s market.”

Maybe she will become a star or an entrepreneur in the future by helping her develop all these skills.

7. They have to be fashion-forward and ultra-careful when it comes to their social media influence.

There have only been a few images of the Carter children, either from the occasional paparazzi photos or Beyoncé’s own social media account. Honestly, fans don’t get to see the Carter children often, as the couple likes to keep a tight grip on their presence in the media.

But, whenever Beyoncé shares photos of her kids, they are always dressed to impress. Blue Ivy is famous for rocking matching outfits with her mother.

And though Beyoncé loves taking photos with her little girl, sometimes she wants the attention to shift off her. After all, she’s the ultimate diva, and Blue has to respect that until she one day paves a similar title for herself.

For now, whenever Beyoncé feels like her daughter’s presence might be too much, she asks her to step away. Often the girl hides well, but sometimes she fails, which often results in quite funny images.

Ashley Darkwa-Anto is an editorial intern at YourTango who covers News & Entertainment.