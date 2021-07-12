Scooter Braun's Separation From Wife Yael May Have Been Triggered By Erika Jayne Cheating Rumors

Scooter Braun and wife Yael Cohen are separating after 7 years of marriage, according to reports.

The music manager and businesswoman are believed to be taking time out from their relationship but don’t have plans to divorce and are hoping to work things out.

The couple share sons Jagger, 6, and Levi, 4, as well as 2-year-old daughter Hart, and are reportedly planning to reconcile for the sake of their children.

"Their friendship is the best it's ever been but they're taking some time apart to sort things out," a source close to Braun and his wife says.

However, this didn’t stop rumors from circulating online, as people speculated on why Braun and Cohen are taking time apart.

Why did Scooter Braun and his wife Yael separate?

From cheating rumors to Taylor Swift-related marital strain, here are some possible reasons for Cohen and Braun’s separation.

Did Scooter Braun cheat on his wife with Erika Jayne?

Insiders claim a third party may have prompted the couple’s separation.

Braun, who manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, is alleged to have cheated on Cohen with “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne.

Reports that the two were having an affair first emerged in 2020 after Jayne’s fellow “RHOBH” star Dana Wilkey shared Instagram DMs from an anonymous friend claiming Braun and Jayne were secretly dating.

However, in a July 1 airing of the reality show, Jayne addressed the rumors, saying she hadn’t seen Braun in “in four and a half, five years” and adding that the allegation is “silly as f***.”

Did Braun’s feud with Taylor Swift put a strain on his marriage?

Sources also claim Cohen was growing tired of Braun’s treatment of Taylor Swift amid their high-profile feud over Swift’s music masters.

Swift publicly criticized Braun for purchasing the rights to her music catalog in 2019, accusing him of bullying and claiming she wasn’t given a chance to buy her music herself.

At the time, Cohen was one of Braun’s most vocal supporters, writing lengthy notes to the singer on social media.

In defense of her husband, Cohen claimed Swift did have the chance to purchase the masters but refused.

“Girl, who are you to talk about bullying? The world has watched you collect and drop friends like wilted flowers. My husband is anything but a bully, he’s spent his life standing up for people and causes he believes in,” she added.

However, sources say that, behind the scenes, Cohen was unhappy with how the feud went down.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Did pandemic pressures push Braun and Cohen apart?

According to a friend of the couple, the stress of the past year took its toll on the parents.

"So many couples went through this during the pandemic. They love each other and just need some time apart and will hopefully bounce back for their kids," the source claimed.

The couple definitely appears to be putting on a united front as Braun paid tribute to his wife on their 7-year wedding anniversary, just days before reports emerged about their split.

"If just for the kids you have given me everything. But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning. That all happened because you came into my life. 7 years. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you Yae. I love you. Happy anniversary," Braun wrote.

Alice Kelly is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. Catch her covering all things social justice, news, and entertainment. Keep up with her Twitter for more.