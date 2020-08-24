You aren't alone.

Are you looking for some stress relief from the craziness of COVID-19?

If you're feeling stressed out during COVID-19, then you aren't alone. In a time of uncertainty, it's easy to predict the worst-case scenario. That will only make things worse.

As human beings, we want to know how things are going to turn out. You don't want to hear that this is a time of uncertainty or a time of change.

But, realistically, things are always changing. So, this will eventually change, too.

It's true, we don't know how long this is going to last. It's important to stay safe during this time, so respect the social-distancing protocol and wash your hands.

You can learn how to reduce stress if you pay attention to your thought process. Don't believe everything your mind tells you — that will send you down a rabbit hole. This is known as catastrophic thinking.

But, you will get through this and it will become a learning experience.

Here are 7 expert tips for stress relief during COVID-19.

1. Make sure to ask for help when you need it.

This can be difficult for many people. If this is the case for you, there may be an underlying fear. Like fear of rejection or of being a burden.

Most people want to help, so allow your support system to help.

Let your mother-in-law pick up some groceries or your partner take the children to a friend's house.

2. Use reliable sources to stay informed.

The Centers for Disease Control would be the best place to start. Take the news seriously and stay away from fake news. This will only make you feel more stressed out.

Limit your time to the news to one hour a day and avoid negative remarks on social media.

3. Focus on what you can do, and let go of what you can't.

Understand that social distancing is not meant to be a punishment. It's meant to protect you and your loved ones.

You're going to have to face COVID-19, so you'll need to follow some rules.

Don't take it out on others, especially those that are trying to enforce the rules. That will only make matters worse.

4. Write it out.

Studies have found that journaling is a great way to cope with stress. When you keep your feelings in, you'll feel stuck.

You can do the one-page dump and just get all of your feelings and thoughts out.

You can also write to COVID-19. What questions would you like to ask it? You can keep it simple, if you'd like. What's important is that you get it out.

5. Explore ways that benefit your mental health.

You're not a machine. You can't keep going without taking a break.

Even though we're in the middle of a pandemic, it's alright to take some time off.

You may feel like you need to stay in. But you can still get out and go for a walk, or get out in the evening and watch the beautiful sunset with a friend.

You can even take a bath or stop and breathe for 10 minutes.

Mindfulness is a great way to take a break. If you have a hard time getting started with it, there are apps that can help you.

6. Focus on the positive, and be kind.

This may seem impossible, given the circumstances, but it's possible if you get creative. Text someone that you know may also be alone and feels isolated. You can also send them a nice card.

Write positive messages on social media and post positive pictures. Make it a point to pay attention to the good that is happening in the world.

The next time you're on the internet, run a search for "tell me something good." Share the news that you get.

7. Remember: You're not alone.

This is a time of uncertainty. It's natural to feel anxious and overwhelmed. But, when have you ever been able to predict the future? Try not to obsess about it.

Remember, you're doing everything that you can. It's important to stay connected. Continue to keep in touch with family and friends through phone and video. This will help you feel better.

This may seem like it will never be over. It's important not to get trapped in your negative thoughts.

Make sure you talk to your friends and family about it. This will help you feel better, and so will watching a funny video.

This will help keep your mind off the uncertainty.

