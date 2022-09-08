Leonardo DiCaprio's Ex Reveals Why They Broke Up When She Was 25

Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Kristen Zang has opened up about dating the actor and being one of many women whose relationship with him ended at 25.

If you’ve gone on social media any time within the last couple of weeks or so, you’ve probably seen the jokes about DiCaprio’s breakup with Camila Morrone just months after she turned 25.

If you haven’t, then you should know that there are people out there who are accusing the “The Wolf of Wall Street” actor of dumping his exes when — or before — they hit the quarter of a century mark.

Somehow, some way, DiCaprio always manages to split from his girlfriends either before she turns 25, or just after turning 25, and the internet ran with it.

Why did Leonardo DiCaprio and Kristen Zang break up?

Zang claims the breakup was her decision as she felt their relationship had run its course.

Zang posted a photo of her and DiCaprio and captioned “I said some things…. Had to be done,” referring to an article she published through PEOPLE in which she talks about her relationship with the actor and their subsequent breakup.

“Now married and quietly living in Oregon, Zang has never spoken publicly about their relationship,” PEOPLE disclaimed. “But after seeing what she calls ‘ageist’ headlines and online comments last week about DiCaprio's recent split from longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone, 25, Zang felt compelled to share her perspective with PEOPLE.”

The 48-year-old, who formerly worked as an actress and a model, doesn’t agree with the claims against her ex and attempted to clear the air surrounding the coincidental ages of his girlfriends at the time of their breakups.

“Now over 20 years later when I read the headlines and online comments with his most recent ex-girlfriend being referred to as having ‘aged out’ or being ‘too old for Leo at 25,’ puh-lease (insert dramatic eye roll),” she writes in the article. “I think we can and should do better. What kind of message is this sending to young people?”

She doesn’t like the narrative surrounding the actor and explains that after she turned 25, the end of their relationship was on her.

Kristen Zang says Leonardo DiCaprio's reputation is unjustified.

“Then, about 4 months after my 25th birthday (ha, I know what you're thinking) it was over for good. It was a choice I made,” she wrote. “I don't how to explain it exactly, I just felt like I was ready for our relationship to be done. It was like I had outgrown that version of myself, the Hollywood high school girl. I wanted to figure out who I was and what I wanted.”

The pair met when she was 19 — DiCaprio around the same age as her — and the two started dating when they were both 21 in 1995, but it was her who ended the relationship in 1999.

“Looking back, at 21 or 25 I had no clue who I was or what I wanted,” she wrote.

“As far as Leo and his latest breakup, who knows what happened,” she continues. “Maybe she really cared for him but was just ready for the next chapter, perhaps it's temporary, or maybe it's none of our business but can we stop with the ageist headlines and comments?”

The truth could be that they’re all just wild coincidences and DiCaprio isn’t the middle-aged man preying on young women that people think he is.

Zang, however, does admit that those people should “keep the funny memes coming, they're stellar. Truly.”

