The Deeper Meaning Behind Megan Fox & MGK’s Baby’s Name

In late November 2024, Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, announced that they had split, and while the couple is no longer together, they've been dedicated to co-parenting their daughter. Almost three months after Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly welcomed their first child together, the couple has now revealed their baby girl's name.

In March 2025, the former couple shared the news that they'd welcomed their child, but hadn't shared with the world what her name was. However, upon revealing the name, it seems it might mean more to both Fox and Kelly.

Megan Fox and MGK's baby's name is Saga Blade Fox-Baker.

In a post on his Instagram, Kelly shared a video of himself playing a ukulele for his daughter, who he was rocking back and forth in a baby bouncer. In the caption of the video, Kelly shared the name, writing, "Saga Blade Fox-Baker. Thank you for the ultimate gift [Megan Fox]."

lev radin | Shutterstock

There may be a deeper meaning to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's baby's name.

The word 'saga' is sometimes used to describe a journey, which Fox and Kelly have been on for years. Not only has their relationship been a journey in and of itself, but the couple also experienced a tough journey to parenthood.

Fox and Kelly may have chosen the name Saga as a way to commemorate the previous miscarriages that they experienced together. Since the name Saga means hope and meaning, the former couple may have been filled with both when they realized just how special the birth of their daughter ended up being.

Fox described her miscarriage in two poems featured in her book 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.' In an interview with Good Morning America, Fox opened up about the miscarriage being something that she experienced with her then-fiancé, Kelly.

"I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately…trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?" she shared.

In her book, Fox wrote about an ultrasound of a baby girl at 10 weeks and a day, saying, "maybe if you hadn't... maybe if i had..." In another part, she wrote, "I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh," and later, "but now / I have to say / goodbye." Another line was about Fox imagining holding her baby "as they rip you from my insides."

Baker has also addressed the miscarriage in his work, penning a song about the experience.

"How can I live with the fact / That my hand wasn't on her stomach when we lost the baby," MGK sings in his song "don't let me go."

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly chose the name because it 'felt right.'

In an interview with PEOPLE, a source close to the former couple explained that they chose their daughter's name to be Saga because it felt "really right" to them. "The name Saga, which means 'story' or 'tale' really felt right to them. It's a new chapter — full of meaning and hope," the source said.

The source continued, revealing that Fox and Kelly, who got engaged in January 2022, have been living apart, but still manage to spend a lot of time at Fox's house, presumably to take care of their daughter. The 'Jennifer's Body' actress has three sons, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Kelly is also dad to daughter Casie, 15, with his ex Emma Cannon.

"It feels magical to her that she now has a baby girl too," another source told PEOPLE just a few days after Fox had given birth. "She's doing great and over the moon about her baby girl. The last few months alone have been difficult for her. At this point, she plans on co-parenting with Colson, but that's it. She won't be getting back together with him."

