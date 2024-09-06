Logan Paul Cries Over Machine Gun Kelly’s Advice For Raising A Baby Girl

With American influencer and professional wrestler Logan Paul expecting his first baby in just a couple of months, he sought out advice from other famous dads.

The 29-year-old invited Machine Gun Kelly on his podcast "Impaulsive" to discuss fatherhood and could not help but get emotional when the singer offered some heartfelt advice about raising a daughter.

Logan Paul cried after Machine Gun Kelly gave him some truthful advice about raising a daughter before his baby girl is born.

In April 2024, Paul took to Instagram to share that he and his fiancée, Nina Agdal, were expecting their first child together. Just a few weeks later, they shared that they were having a baby girl in a wrestling-themed gender reveal.

With their baby due to arrive in the fall, Paul had American rapper and singer-songwriter Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), who is the father of a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, as a guest on his podcast.

Knowing just how much MGK loves his daughter, Paul asked him what he could expect being a girl dad, admitting that he is “terrified.”

MGK got candid and warned Paul just how much his life was about to change — in the best way possible.

“Everything that you do from the day that she is conceived to the day that she dies, everything will have an effect on her,” he says. “Always try and watch the tone of your voice. Make sure that you keep that girl close to you.”

MGK added that the love he and his daughter share is not something he ever could have imagined, and even the simplest moments between them bring him to tears.

He recalled one moment when his daughter approached him and asked him for a hug. “She was like, ‘I just need your hug. There’s nothing like my dad’s hug,’” he said.

“And that comes from years and years of always giving that safe embrace. You’re the first man she’s ever gonna be in love with.”

Featureflash Photo Agency | Shutterstock

Paul couldn't help but tear up, saying he had “chills” going through his body after hearing MGK’s advice about raising a daughter.

“You have this connection with her that no matter what anybody does in her life or who she marries, you are always going to be the safe place in her life,” MGK added.

“Give her that love that so many young girls and grown women out here don’t get to have.”

At this point, Paul had to use the hem of his shirt to dry his eyes, and we can’t blame him!

Some of us are lucky enough to know that there is nothing quite like the bond between a father and daughter.

The relationship can be a complicated one, as many people assume that men have an easier time bonding with sons. However, fathers have a profound influence on their daughters’ lives and have the ability to shape them into who they will become.

Linda Neilson, a professor of psychology at Wake Forest University and an expert in father-daughter relationships, explained how fathers can impact their daughters’ self-esteem, image, confidence, and perceptions of other men.

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

“The daughter who has a fulfilling relationship with her father is usually more trusting, more secure, and more satisfied in her romantic relationships than the daughter with a troubled or distant relationship with her dad,” Neilson exclusively told The Gloss.

“Women who grow up with meaningful, comfortable, conversational relationships with their dads make better choices in who they date, sleep with, and marry.”

A woman’s father is often the first male influence in her life. However, it takes a good father to also be her biggest cheerleader, her fiercest protector, and her first love.

While dads can share their tips and tricks for raising daughters, the truth is that there is no amount of advice in the world that can prepare a father for the raging torrent of love he will feel for his daughter (and Paul will certainly spend the rest of his life shedding tears).

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.