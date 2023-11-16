Megan Fox Says If You Don't Love & Accept Your Children's Dad Post-Divorce, You Are Rejecting A Part Of Your Kids

Divorce is a difficult transition for all families, particularly when children are involved. So many things change, including how the separated pair interact with and speak about each other.

During a recent appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Megan Fox discussed the wisdom she’s gained from co-parenting with her ex, Brian Austin Green.

Megan Fox believes that if you don’t love and accept your children’s dad after a divorce, you’re rejecting part of your kids.

The conversation around blending families began when Barrymore mentioned watching an interview in which Green “spoke so beautifully about being engaged, and that you were all feeling positive and optimistic and encouraging of each other." Barrymore continued, "I just thought, ‘That’s the message we’re supposed to give our kids.’”

Fox offered her opinion on the value of remaining civil in the wake of a divorce, stating, “I think it’s really important when people separate to never, ever disparage the other parent, or even in a passive-aggressive way.”

Her reason for having a close relationship with her ex is rooted in what she wants to offer her children. She explained, “If I don’t accept and love their father, I’m rejecting a part of them, because he’s a part of who they are, always.”

“He’s in their blood, and he’s in their psyche,” Fox continued. “They exist because of him, and so if I reject him, I reject them.”

Fox and Green have three children together: Noah Shannon, 10, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Journey River, 7. Green is also the father to two other children, Kassius Lijah, 21, who he had with his ex Vanessa Marcil, and Zane Walker, 14 months, with his fiancée Sharna Burgess.

Fox and Green haven’t always been on good terms, yet it seems they’ve moved past the bumpier parts of their post-divorce relationship to create a co-parenting situation that works for them.

The two met in 2004 and got married in 2010. Fox filed for divorce from Green in November 2020. During the lead-up to their split, Fox left barbed comments on Green’s Instagram account, calling him out for being “so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year.”

Yet it seems evident that Fox and Green have put effort into their co-parenting relationship. While things might not have run smoothly from the start, Fox shared that she’s “made a point to be very loving with him and about him, and very accepting” of his engagement to Burgess and the birth of their baby.

Fox continued, stating, “That gives your children the freedom to be happy because they don’t have to carry the burden of a war between parents.”

Green told his own side of their co-parenting journey in an appearance on the podcast "Oldish," in which he said, "I've been incredibly fortunate with Megan. We co-parent really well together. When we need to, we communicate really well, we're open to things, we don't take things personally. It is my goal and I think it's her goal as well that the kids are in as healthy an environment as they can be in."

Green has stood beside Fox as a co-parent in tangible ways, defending her against vicious criticism from failed Congressional candidate Robby Starbuck, who claimed that Fox forced their kids to wear girls clothes without their consent.

The evolution of Fox and Green’s post-divorce relationship shows that a rocky start doesn’t necessarily dictate how the future will go. It appears that they’ve put their personal differences aside for the sake of raising happy, healthy kids in a stable environment.

