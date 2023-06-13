Megan Fox Issues Harsh Response To Claims That She Forces Her Kids To Wear 'Girls' Clothes

Failed Republican Congressional candidate Robby Starbuck used his social media platforms to attack Megan Fox's parenting, claiming that she "forced" her children to wear girls’ clothes.

Starbuck made the claim that he and his family lived in the same gated community as Fox and her three children, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6. He then dragged Fox’s kids into an online conversation they never asked to participate in.

Megan Fox had a harsh response to the claim that she forces her kids to wear girls’ clothes.

“I really don’t want to give you this attention because you’re clearly a clout chaser, but let me teach you something,” Fox began in her own Instagram post, calling Starbuck out as being “desperate… to acquire wealth, power, success [and] fame." She took a stand to protect her children by admonishing the former music video director, stating, “Never use children as leverage or social currency, especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense.”

“Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe,” Fox wrote, referring to Starbuck's failed bid in Tennessee’s 5th congressional primary in 2022.

Fox continued to stand up for herself and her family, stating, “I have been burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent little men like you many times and yet I’m still here.” Fox has been vilified by men and the media for her very presence on this Earth. It’s clear that having her children get dragged online is the stopping point for her, and she won’t stay silent.

Starbuck crossed a line no one should cross, especially not a person who pretends to stand for family values, when he really just promotes hatred.

In an interview with Glamour UK in 2022, Fox opened up about her parenting, a topic she’s usually fiercely private about.

“Noah started wearing dresses when Noah was about 2,” Fox explained. She supported her child by giving Noah the freedom to dress how they want and providing a nurturing space for conversation around gender, identity, and expression.

“I bought a bunch of books that sort of address these things, that address a full spectrum of like, what this is,” Fox said. “And some of the books are written by transgender children; some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress, you can express yourself through your clothing however you want and that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality.”

She said that she has created an open and loving environment in her home “from the time they were very young, I’ve incorporated these things into their daily lives, so that nobody feels like they are weird, or strange, or different.”

As Fox sees it, “I can’t control the way other people react to my children. I can’t control the things that other children that they go to school with have been taught and then repeat to them.” All she can do is let her kids be themselves and love them for it.

Starbuck is perpetuating a discourse that causes harm to everyone, but especially to children trying to find their place in the world.

Starbuck took note of Fox's response and even goes so far as to question her sanity.

Megan Fox has responded to my concern about her sons being dressed up in girls clothes with an IG post where she seemingly threatens me with witchcraft. Does that seem like a sane response to you? Her post and my response back are below. ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6ioRvpYK5i — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 11, 2023

“As you see here, I did not attack the boys,” Starbuck stated, showing a screenshot of his original post. ”I was calling out Megan Fox and not the boys, as you see in the thread, I said they were very sweet.”

While Starbuck says he “didn’t attack” Fox’s children, the very act of posting their photos online is beyond harmful. For someone whose Instagram bio reads “Proud Dad” and states “I fight for freedom,” Starbuck’s willingness to bring an unconsenting minor into his misguided, anti-trans rhetoric shows he cares less about families and more about himself.

