Fans Think Kendall Jenner's Real Dad May Be The Man Kris Had An Affair With After Seeing Similarities

Kardashian fans have concocted a theory that the man Kris Jenner had an affair with, Todd Waterman, is actually Kendall Jenner's real father.

In a Reddit post, a user posted photos of Waterman and Jenner, pointing out similarities between their features.

Is Todd Waterman Kendall Jenner's father?

Rumors that Kendall's real father is Todd Waterman have circulated for years, in spite of Kris's attempts to deny cheating on Kendall's father with the man she had an affair with during her first marriage.

Fans compared side-by-side photos of Waterman and Kendall, noting the similar similar "straight eyebrows, same mouth, and same [skin] coloring."

They added that since Caitlyn had taken hormones in the 80s in an attempt to transition, it might have "affected her fertility," and caused Kris to get pregnant by someone else.

Users reacted to the theory in the comment section under the post, with some people pointing out that there are similarities between Waterman and Kendall, while others debunked the claim by arguing that Kendall looks just like her father, Caitlyn.

Kris Jenner was in a relationship with Todd Waterman during her first marriage.

In 1989, Kris Jenner and Todd Waterman began their romance while Jenner was still married to Robert Kardashian.

Kris wrote about her affair with Waterman in her memoir, calling him "Ryan" in the book. After the book was released, however, Waterman eventually came forward and admitted to being "Ryan."

"His name was Ryan, and he was a producer. He looked like Rob Lowe. For a second, I thought he was Rob Lowe. He was so cute: young, dark hair, great body. We started talking," the momager wrote in her book.

She added that no one had paid that much attention to her "in forever" and she was in love.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Waterman revealed details about his relationship with Jenner, who would introduce him as her boyfriend at parties and pay his bills with Kardashian's money.

"We did some crazy things. I remember playing tennis at her home with my friend the soccer player Justin Fashanu," Waterman said.

"Robert was watching us play. We’re in the affair now and I’m sure he suspected at this point. He was trying to throw me off my game actually. He was just calling out foot fault while I served."

It wasn't long before Kardashian caught Jenner and Waterman together, which happened "three different times," and led to the demise of Jenner and Kardashian's marriage.

Todd Waterman claimed he and Kris had an affair while she was with Caitlyn.

Jenner and Kardashian divorced in 1991, and one month after her divorce, Jenner married retired Olympian Caitlyn. In 1995, Kendall was born, followed by Kylie two years later.

“We were still sleeping together when she started dating Bruce,” Waterman alleged in 2014, prior to Caitlyn's transition.

Waterman even appeared on an episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” but this was, reportedly, a way to make him contractually obliged to stop speaking about the affair.

Waterman was allegedly paid between $15,000 and $20,000 to appear on the show.

“He appeared under the pretense that they were having closure on their relationship. Little did everyone — least of all Bruce — know that she was gagging him,” a source claimed at the time.

