Caitlyn Jenner Finally Gets Honest About How Her 'Not Normal' Daughter Kylie Jenner Became A 'Billionaire' At 21

Caitlyn Jenner has finally opened up about her feelings toward all of the money that her younger daughter, Kylie Jenner, has accumulated throughout her career.

In a clip posted to TikTok, Caitlyn spoke about Kylie's billionaire status with podcaster Joe Moore, and how achieving that milestone is not something attainable to other normal young adults.

Caitlyn acknowledged that Kylie becoming a billionaire at 21 was 'not normal.'

In the interview with Moore, Caitlyn was asked if Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are the only two of her children who have reached billionaire status. It was announced in August 2021 that Kim had officially reached billionaire status, according to Forbes, thanks to two of her lucrative businesses, KKW Beauty and Skims.

"Kylie was the first," Caitlyn told Moore. "She was 21, she was on the cover of Forbes." When asked how she felt about Kylie and Kim becoming billionaires, Caitlyn admitted that she was "very proud" of both women, but explained that Kylie's billionaire status wasn't something that could happen to just any 21-year-old.

"Kylie started her company at 18 years old. Now, granted, she was not a normal child. All the money she had made, she starred on the show when she was nine. All that money was put into a trust, so she was 18, she had some capital."

Same with Caitlyn's oldest daughter, Kendall Jenner, who starred on the show from the time she was fairly young and had all of that money put into a trust that she accessed on her 18th birthday. Caitlyn acknowledged that Kylie had always loved makeup, so the decision to start a cosmetics company wasn't abnormal.

"So, by the time she was 21, she had a market cap on her company of over a billion dollars. And then Kim, the same way, Kim's always been entrepreneurial and always starting companies and businesses. They're not normal, she's had revenue coming in through the show."

Kylie Jenner's billionaire status has previously been called into question.

At 21 years old, Kylie Jenner made history in 2019 for being the world's youngest self-made billionaire, which was solidified by Forbes due to the revenue brought in by Kylie Cosmetics. However, in June 2020, Forbes alleged that Kylie's business wasn't as profitable — and her wealth wasn't as high — as the publication previously reported.

Jenner had become the richest sibling among the Kardashian-Jenner clan due to Kylie Cosmetics, which was valued at $1.2 billion. In 2019, she ended up selling 51% of her stake in the company to Coty for $600 million.

In an explosive report published by Forbes titled "Inside Kylie Jenner's Web of Lies — And Why She's No Longer A Billionaire," the publication alleged that Kylie and Kris Jenner had inflated their wealth in documents they'd sent, accusing "Kylie's camp" of "lying."

“Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe,” the magazine wrote, adding that Kylie's actual net worth was more likely "under $900 million."

Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

After Forbes published the article, Kylie rebutted in a tweet, claiming that the story was based on a "number of inaccurate statements and unproven statements."

"What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site,” she wrote, adding that she was "blessed beyond my years, I have a beautiful daughter and a successful business and I’m doing perfectly fine."

Despite Kylie Jenner's disputed billionaire status, there's no denying the immense privilege and wealth she holds. At the age of 21, Kylie was still able to call herself a millionaire with a successful company that was only going to bring her more wealth.

She grew up in a family that was already famous, and her exposure to the entertainment industry at such a young age allowed her many advantages that a normal, working-class person, could've never achieved.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.