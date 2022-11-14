Why Brody Jenner Says Caitlyn Jenner Never Paid A Single Dollar Of Child Support

Brody Jenner has accused Caitlyn Jenner of not financially supporting him while he was growing up.

During an appearance on DJ Vice's "Electric Taco" show, Brody, who is Caitlyn's son from her previous marriage to Linda Thompson, spoke candidly about their relationship financially.

Brody Jenner claimed Caitlyn Jenner never paid any child support.

"The funniest one I see nowadays is that people think that freaking Caitlyn Jenner, like, gives me money," Brody told DJ Vice. "I don't think [she] has ever given me a penny in my life."

Brody continued, saying that while it doesn't bother him now, he is tired of the narrative that Caitlyn's money is his own.

"I grew up with David Foster as my dad, pretty much, and my mom. And Caitlyn Jenner, Bruce at the time, didn't even pay child support."

Brody also admitted that along with Caitlyn, no one from the Kardashian family had ever given him money either.

"I was not given money from that side of the family," he continued. "I've gotten zero dollars from the Kardashians."

In the past, Brody has been honest about his tumultuous relationship with his father.

In July 2019, Brody opened up about the hurt he felt after Caitlyn decided to skip his wedding to Kaitlynn Carter in June 2018.

During an episode of MTV's "The Hills: New Beginnings," via PEOPLE, Brody said, "Not having my dad at the wedding, it was a bummer."

Though Caitlyn had attended many of the pre-wedding festivities, including Carter's bridal shower in April of that year, she apparently missed out on the actual big day.

“Honestly, it really did hurt and I would have loved to have had her there,” Brody added. “But she had better things to do. Apparently.”

“Right before our wedding, Brody’s dad canceled on coming to the wedding, like a week before,” Brody's wife, Kaitlynn, told viewers.

“Brody really just kind of brushed it off, but he has to have felt something. But he doesn’t express it.”

Brody admitted that he 'didn't really grow up with my dad.'

The reality star said that the rift between him and his dad started after Caitlyn Jenner married Kris Jenner and started their family together, according to The Blast.

"When he started the family with the Kardashian family and all that, I didn't really see much of him."

Brody's brother and Caitlyn's other son from his marriage to Linda Thompson, Brandon Jenner, echoed that same sentiment in a book of essays written by children who grew up famous, according to Page Six.

Brandon explained that things changed after Caitlyn married Kris, saying, "I didn't see my father more than half a dozen times between the ages eight and 25."

"Sadly, the infrequent exchanges felt more like staged photo opportunities than real bonding," Brandon wrote. "In fact, they were stage photo ops for 'family' Christmas cards."

Caitlyn also opened up about not being a proper father to her two sons.

During an appearance on "20/20" in 2015, Caitlyn admitted that her previous struggle with her identity led her to be neglectful of Brandon, Brody and her two children from her first marriage to Chrystie Crownover.

"The big formative years for them, I was really struggling with these issues. I talked to all the boys about this after the fact, that, yeah, I didn't do a good job. And I apologized to my kids for that."

During that same interview, Caitlyn's oldest children also spoke out about her absence in their lives.

"Us missing, you know, a time of our lives is still probably the hardest thing for us to deal with,” Brandon said. “We’re trying not to look back. We’re just looking forward.”

