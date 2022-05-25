Why Caitlyn Jenner Wasn't Invited To Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding was a star-studded, lavish affair thanks to the famous family's Dolce & Gabanna-clad guestlist, which has garnered some controversy.

But even though stars like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attended the celebration, fans couldn't help but notice some famous faces who were not there for Kravis' big day.

Notably, Caitlyn Jenner seemed to have missed out.

Why was Caitlyn Jenner not at Kourtney and Travis's wedding?

Sources close told TMZ Wednesday that the former Kardashian step-parent never received an invitation in the mail because she and Kourtney have a very weak relationship.

Speaking to UK personality Piers Morgan in 2017, Caitlyn said that she "doesn't speak to the Kardashians anymore."

"I don’t talk about that side of the family, I spent 23 years of my life with those kids – it’s difficult to talk about it, terribly terribly sad," she said.

She is very close to her biological daughters, Kendall and Kylie, saying that her children are her life. Caitlyn's relationship with Khloe is more difficult because Khloe was hurt by Caitlyn's 2015 comments in a Vanity fair interview following her transition.

Reportedly, Kourtney and Caitlyn are on ok terms though they don't speak very often.

Travis and Kourtney reportedly wanted a small, intimate ceremony, so Caitlyn didn't make the cut.

Caitlyn Jenner spent her time in Barcelona instead.

While the Kardashians partied in Portofino, Caitlyn spent her time in Barcelona rooting for her team, Jenner Racing, and watching them take home a victory. Driver Jamie Chadwick scored and won her 5th W series race in a row.

Caitlyn still found joy, just nothing wedding-related. It is also reported that Rob Kardashian was not present at the wedding despite receiving an invitation to the wedding.

A source told page six that "Rob prefers to stay out of the spotlight, so he would’ve been uncomfortable going to such a high-profile party even though it was for his sister."

While Rob was invited, he doesn't enjoy traveling, and he is planning to celebrate with his sister once she returns from her private getaway in Europe with Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have another ceremony once they return to L.A.

The newlywed couples may have another ceremony once they return to L.A. from their private European getaway.

It remains to be seen if Caitlyn will be invited to this ceremony; as for what the theme of this ceremony will be, that remains to be seen. Perhaps Caitlyn will have a chance to toast the newlyweds once they return.

