Britney Spears Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Video Showing Off Her Stomach

Could Britney Spears be having a baby with boyfriend Sam Asghari? The pop star may be fueling pregnancy rumors with her new Instagram posts.

Spears has expressed her desire to get married and have a baby but claims her restrictive conservatorship has prevented her from doing so.

But, as the popstar fights to end the 13-year-long conservatorship, she may be expanding her family.

Is Britney Spears pregnant?

Spears does not seem to be pregnant having shut down rumors earlier this month but there are still plenty of clues to suggest she plans on having a baby.

Spears recently posted a video in which she appeared to repeatedly point the camera to her stomach and there does appear to be a slight bump there — though let’s be real, who doesn’t have the occasional stomach roll?

Britney Spears wanted to remove her IUD.

Earlier this year, Spears made it clear she wanted to grow her family and expressed desires to come off birth control

“I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” the Grammy winner told a Los Angeles court.

Her claims against her dad, Jamie Spears, and then-conservator Jodi Montgomery implied she was being prevented from getting pregnant.

Spears called her boyfriend a ‘dad.’

In July, Spears jokingly said that Asghari “looks like such a dad” in Instagram photos of the couple.

Asghari then commented, “Dadghari” in response. Sources claimed Asghari and Spears were united in their desire to have children.

"He's ready for marriage and kids with Britney and is serious about the relationship. She wants to take that next step and have that full life with him,” a source revealed.

Asghari and Spears have been dating since 2016 after meeting on set of her music video.

Spears denied pregnancy rumors.

Spears shut down pregnancy rumors earlier this month after posting a topless photo and receiving comments about her weight and larger breast size.

"No guys ... I didn’t get a boob job in just a week," she wrote, "Nor am I pregnant ... I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food," she wrote.

So, it would seems Spears is not currently pregnant — or at least isn’t telling us if she is — but supporters of the #FreeBritney movement will likely look forward to her being able to grow her family if she still wants to.

Spears is already a mother to two sons — Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14 — with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.