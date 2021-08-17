Britney Spears Finally Reveals Why She Has Been Posting So Many Topless Photos

Oops, she did it again! On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, Britney Spears took to Instagram and revealed the truth behind her series of revealing topless pics.

The most recent instalment of picture, Britney notates in her post, were shot on Holy Sunday and Britney used the post to address some rumors.

Why Britney Spears has been sharing topless photos.

Britney explained that her recent topless photos showing her boobs have been a way of feeling free after decades of control and judgement as she continues her fight to end her conservatorship.

Britney wants to 'shed a layer' with her topless Instagrams.

“Before I show you more pics of my body,” Britney explains in the post, “I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin !!!!”

"I bet you’re wondering why I’d expose my body NOW … well it’s because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the would has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way !!!!"

Britney Spears then goes onto hint at the metaphorical implications of her desires to "shed a layer" revealing what she calls her "purest form."

"I wanted to see myself in a lighter way," she writes, "… naked … like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am."

Britney denied having a boob job.

Britney is eating good and credits her body-shape to her love of food.

"No guys ... I didn’t get a boob job in just a week," she wrote, "Nor am I pregnant ... I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food."

Britney called out double standards in how people respond to women's nudity.

Britney added, “In my opinion, it’s quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer" and by shed a layer she does mean quite literally.

"I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form !!!" she writes, "No … I’m not going to do topless pics for the rest of my life cause that would get boring but it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened."

Boobs — it’s nothing we haven’t seen before, well at least, for most of us. When a woman posts a topless picture on social media, she receives a disturbing amount of backlash. But topless men? That’s a totally acceptable thing to show the worldwide web.

The double standard is unreal and Britney has decided to vocalize her stance on the matter.

After all, Britney has been controlled so much by this conservatorship, we ought to be more encouraging of her endeavor to explore a little topless freedom.

Britney loves some of the #FreeTitney memes.

In her post, Britney gave a little shoutout to her fan base and all of her #FreeBritney supporters.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

"I will admit the FREE BRITNEY comments after I took my shirt off were actually really f*****g funny !!! The Free Britney campaign started with all your amazing pink Free Britney shirts 3 years ago !!!" Britney wrote in her post.

And perhaps the most striking, yet haunting, piece of information that Britney wrote in her paragraph-long Instagram post was when she hinted that the Free Britney movement is more complex than her fans will ever know.

"There’s a way deeper meaning to the movement than you can ever imagine," she wrote, "my fans have always been so damn amazing and I love you all !!!!"

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers pop culture, entertainment, and news.