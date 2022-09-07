Where Jennifer Lawrence & Harvey Weinstein Affair Allegations Began As She Dubs It The Most 'Bizarre' Rumor

Jennifer Lawrence has once again shut down those longtime rumors that she slept with disgraced Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein.

As the latest participant in Vogue's 73 Questions video series, the actress addressed the rumors involving her and Weinstein, which date back to 2018.

During the interview, Lawrence was asked: "What's the most bizarre thing you've ever read about yourself?" After taking a short pause, Lawrence replied: "That I f-ked Harvey Weinstein."

Jennifer Lawrence has long been plagued by rumors of an affair with Harvey Weinstein.

Back in December 2018, Weinstein was hit with a lawsuit from an unnamed actress who claimed that the Hollywood mogul had forcibly performed oral sex on her, repeatedly masturbated in front of her, and threatened to harm her career if she refused, according to TMZ.

The lawsuit elaborated on how Weinstein had pushed the woman to the ground during a meeting in his office in 2013. He then removed her underwear and began to perform oral sex, while she was sobbing in protest. He then asked, “Do you even want to be an actress?"

The plaintiff, identified in the suit only as Jane Doe, said she first met Weinstein at the Sundance Film Festival in 2013. She said she went to his suite at the Waldorf Astoria in Park City, where Weinstein barged in on her while she was using the bathroom. She said Weinstein pulled down his pants and masturbated, eventually ejaculating on her skirt.

During the altercation, the suit detailed, Weinstein claimed he was trying to help Jane Doe and that he was the ticket to all of her dreams. He allegedly told the woman, "I slept with Jennifer Lawrence, and look where she is; she just won an Oscar."

Following the lawsuit, Lawrence denied any involvement with Weinstein outside of a professional manner.

In a statement, according to People, Lawrence, who had won an Oscar following her role in the film 'Silver Linings Playbook,' which Weinstein produced, negated Weinstein's alleged comment toward Jane Doe and offered sympathy to the women who had come forward with abuse accusations against Weinstein.

"My heart breaks for all the women who were victimized by Harvey Weinstein,” Lawrence said.

“I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him. This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women.”

In a statement to Vulture, Weinstein's representatives refuted the claims made in the lawsuit as well as the comments he made toward Lawrence.

“There is absolutely no truth to the malicious claims made in this lawsuit, and we are reviewing our options with an eye on filing for an immediate dismissal," the statement read.

"Mr. Weinstein is embarrassed for Ms. Lawrence with whom he has only had a professional and respectful relationship, who has sadly been dragged into this ugly attempt at defamation.

Back in February 2020, Weinstein was convicted of committing a sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree and was sentenced to 23 years in state prison.

